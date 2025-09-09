Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Interio to open large-format stores, targets ₹10k cr revenue by FY29

Godrej Interio to open large-format stores, targets ₹10k cr revenue by FY29

Interio by Godrej will open flagship large-format stores in metros and expand mid-sized outlets in smaller cities as part of its push to reach Rs 10,000 crore revenue by FY29

Godrej Interio

Interio by Godrej, the furniture brand from Godrej Enterprises Group, has put in place an ambitious expansion plan that includes opening large-format stores as well as expanding smaller-format outlets.
 
It plans to open 20,000 sq ft stores, most of which will be in metro cities, while launching 5,000 sq ft stores in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The company has set a target of reaching revenues of Rs 10,000 crore by FY29, compared with Rs 4,000 crore at present.
 
Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej Enterprises Group, said Interio by Godrej is the fastest-growing segment among all its businesses, currently expanding at 16–17 per cent annually.
 
 
“We would like to open them within the city limits. The footprint of these stores may not be in prime locations, but it will be within the city itself… We will have around four to five large-box format stores, which will also be our flagship stores,” Swapneel Nagarkar, Business Head and Executive Vice-President, Interio by Godrej, told Business Standard.  At the press conference, Nagarkar also said that its big box stores will also have cafes.  
 
He added that the mid-sized stores will number 50–60 across the country, with the total store count expected to reach 1,500 in the next three years. Interio by Godrej currently has the largest retail footprint in the sector, with 1,000 stores, serving customers both online and offline.

Nagarkar said the company will invest Rs 100 crore over the next year to strengthen its digital reach and improve customer experience. Another Rs 100 crore will be deployed over the next three years to expand and refurbish stores, and an additional Rs 100 crore will go towards new product development.
 
In manufacturing, the company has already invested Rs 650–700 crore over the last five to six years, Nagarkar said.
 
He explained that the company aims to serve the premium, mid and economy segments with different product offerings. Speaking about competition, he said the focus will remain on furniture, with an emphasis on co-creating products and helping customers design entire homes to drive growth.
 
“The journey does not end at installing. What differentiates us very strongly is our capability to provide after-sales service,” Nagarkar said. Holkar added: “The other aspect could also be in terms of reupholstering services. Furniture is a big-ticket buy and not frequently replaced. If one wants to refresh their home, they need not buy a whole new sofa, but can have it reupholstered.”
 
Nagarkar further said the company’s business-to-business (B2B) vertical, which contributes about 55 per cent of revenues, will also continue to grow.

