Walmart says India sourcing has crossed $40 billion amid export push

Retail giant Walmart said India has become one of its fastest-growing sourcing hubs globally, with the retailer having procured more than $40 billion worth of goods from the country as it works to expand supplier capabilities, improve compliance standards and help Indian manufacturers scale exports worldwide.

“India represents one of the most dynamic opportunities in global commerce today,” said John Furner, President and CEO, Walmart Inc, during his visit to India. “We’ve already sourced more than $40 billion in goods from India and are focused on strengthening entrepreneur and supplier capabilities, raising compliance and quality standards, and helping scale manufacturing so more Indian businesses are ready to export. This work is expanding economic opportunity and connecting innovative businesses in India with customers around the world.”

Furner, who became Walmart’s CEO on February 1, succeeding Doug McMillon, visited the offices of Flipkart and PhonePe in Bengaluru this week during his three-day India trip. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. His visit comes as Walmart-backed Flipkart and PhonePe prepare for public listings in India.

“It was his first visit to India, where he met with the business teams and appreciated the speed, execution and focus with which they are democratising commerce in the country,” said a person familiar with the matter. “He was particularly excited about how the team is building and scaling the business.”

In a town hall at Flipkart, Furner said the US retailer remains bullish on India’s fast-growing quick-commerce market, as the model gains traction globally and Walmart’s own businesses in China and the US accelerate investments in rapid delivery.

Walmart hosted the second edition of the Walmart Growth Summit – India 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event convened export-ready businesses, MSMEs, digital-first brands and supply chain partners to explore growth opportunities across domestic and international markets.

Since the 1990s, Walmart said it has built deep supplier partnerships across India, helping develop long-term export capabilities and contributing to the country’s emergence as a key global manufacturing hub.

Building on over $40 billion worth of goods already sourced from India, and supporting the growth of more than 115,000 entrepreneurs through Walmart Vriddhi, the summit highlighted Walmart’s continued commitment to strengthening India’s export ecosystem and enabling more businesses to reach global markets.

Walmart and Flipkart leaders reinforced the growing role of Indian businesses in global supply chains and the importance of deepening local partnerships and capacity-building efforts. The summit follows regional Growth Summit events in Jaipur and Coimbatore, held in collaboration with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Government of India, and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), strengthening outreach in key MSME clusters, with more such summits planned in the coming year.

In a significant milestone for MSME development in India, Walmart’s Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme announced that it has trained more than 115,000 MSMEs across the country since its launch in 2019, equipping them with digital capabilities, critical business skills and access to new markets. With plans to support a total of 170,000 MSMEs by 2028, the programme continues to strengthen the pipeline of MSMEs with ambitions to export to new markets.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart Group, said: “At Flipkart Group, we have seen firsthand how technology and digital commerce can unlock opportunities for millions of small businesses, entrepreneurs, artisans and local communities across India. Through initiatives like Flipkart Samarth and Walmart Vriddhi, we are helping build capabilities, improve market access and create pathways for businesses to grow both domestically and globally. Our focus continues to be on building an inclusive and empowering commerce ecosystem for India.”

A key highlight of the summit was the dedicated Resource Centre, where participants received one-on-one guidance on how to onboard on to the Walmart Marketplace, understand regulatory requirements and scale cross-border operations. The event drew more than 5,000 registrations, with sellers expressing strong interest in onboarding on to the Walmart Marketplace to reach customers in the US and beyond.

Manish Joneja, Senior Vice-President, Walmart Marketplace, said: “India’s global commerce ambitions are accelerating, and Walmart Marketplace is proud to partner with businesses and organisations like DPIIT and FIEO to help Indian businesses become export-ready and reach customers around the world.”