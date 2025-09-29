Monday, September 29, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GVK scion Keshav Reddy's Equal AI targets 1 mn daily users by mid-2026

GVK scion Keshav Reddy's Equal AI targets 1 mn daily users by mid-2026

GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy's start-up Equal has launched Equal AI, a call assistant platform that answers, transcribes and filters calls, targeting one million DAU by 2026

Founded in 2022, the company counts Rajeev Ranjan, former Director of Engineering at Swiggy, and Krishna Prasad as co-founders. | Photo: Company website

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyderabad-based GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy is betting big on an AI-powered future with his start-up Equal, which aims to reach one million daily active users (DAU) by mid-2026 through its new call assistant platform, Equal AI.
 
The service will debut on Thursday with a rollout for 10,000 Android users across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Reddy told Business Standard.
 
The AI-powered call assistant goes beyond identifying unknown callers. It can answer calls on a user’s behalf, respond if required, and then inform the user whether they should take the call. Equal AI aims to act as a
