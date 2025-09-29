GVK scion Keshav Reddy's Equal AI targets 1 mn daily users by mid-2026

Hyderabad-based GVK Group scion Keshav Reddy is betting big on an AI-powered future with his start-up Equal, which aims to reach one million daily active users (DAU) by mid-2026 through its new call assistant platform, Equal AI.

The service will debut on Thursday with a rollout for 10,000 Android users across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Reddy told Business Standard.

The AI-powered call assistant goes beyond identifying unknown callers. It can answer calls on a user’s behalf, respond if required, and then inform the user whether they should take the call. Equal AI aims to act as a