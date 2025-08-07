Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KPMG confirms second term for India CEO Yezdi Nagporewalla beginning 2027

KPMG confirms second term for India CEO Yezdi Nagporewalla beginning 2027

The firm stated that Yezdi has led its strategic priorities, including governance, client relationships, and organisational culture, contributing to steady growth

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Consultancy major KPMG on Thursday announced the re-appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla as the chief executive officer of its India unit for a second term. The upcoming tenure will span three years, beginning February 2027.
 
The firm stated that Yezdi has led its strategic priorities, including governance, client relationships, and organisational culture, contributing to steady growth. “In a time when the market is evolving rapidly, this decision underscores the India Board’s and the India Partners' strong belief in continuity and a sharpened market focus as the firm continues its growth journey,” it added.
 
Commenting on his re-appointment, Yezdi said he will continue to focus on integrating innovative approaches, deepening expertise, and enhancing the firm's culture.
 
 
"As a firm, we aim to realise the vision of being the ‘clear choice’ and ‘making the difference’ for our clients, people and public at large. We will double down on our focus towards both – nation building and our firm’s growth," said Yezdi. 
 
Ajay Mehra, non-executive chairman at KPMG in India, also stated it has been the firm's privilege to have Yezdi at its helm for the last three years.
 
"His strength lies in maintaining and strengthening relationships with our clients and people. His insights and experience will help scale the firm to a better and brighter future," Mehra added.
 

