Skyroot's next mission: One launch a month; Vikram-2 liftoff by 2027-end

How has life changed for Skyroot after Vikram-1’s successful launch?

Life has definitely changed after Vikram-1. It has given a boost to the company. We have been developing this vehicle for several years — in fact, for more than four years. The success has lifted the spirits of the company. We have achieved a global milestone with this launch by becoming the first firm to successfully put satellites into orbit using a completely new vehicle on its first attempt. That shows the tremendous amount of complexity we can handle and the kind of precision an Indian company can achieve.

The success inspires our people to do even better, move faster, and achieve bigger milestones in the future. We are more confident as a unit. That is one major change that has happened within the company. More than 1,000 independent systems worked together to make this launch a success. That means that, over the years, all the effort we have put into designing these systems has paid off — they were designed well, tested well, and ultimately delivered a very successful flight. The second important factor is that we have gained huge global recognition after showcasing our high-technology capabilities. It has created a strong reputation, which will help us build better collaborations and achieve more in the future.

When can we expect Vikram-2, which can handle payloads of up to 900 kg?

We are expecting the launch of Vikram-2 by the end of 2027. By then, we are targeting at least one launch a month. Vikram-2 will have a higher payload capacity, enabling it to launch larger satellites that Vikram-1 cannot. We will also be able to deploy constellations faster, and the unit economics will improve. That means the cost of accessing space will come down significantly, increasing Skyroot’s market potential.

You already had initial agreements with future customers. Did that interest convert into firm orders after Vikram-1’s launch?

Definitely. Signing a launch contract is typically a lengthy process. With this launch, we are seeing increased interest from customers, with many new engagements now turning into firm contracts. We will announce new contracts as and when they are signed. What I can confirm now is that the level of interest is quite high. At present, around 70-80 per cent of the customers approaching us are from the global market.

What is your launch plan?

We are targeting the second launch of Vikram-1 by the end of this year. It is more likely to be another test flight because you need two consecutive successful launches to gain greater confidence in the vehicle. It will carry a mix of commercial and test payloads. The actual timeline will depend on the post-flight analysis. We have to review all the data from this launch and determine whether any improvements need to be made before the second launch.

Depending on how long these improvements take, the timeline for the second launch will be decided, but the target is to launch it this year. The payloads will be finalised a few months before the launch.

Do you think the government should also consider more tax incentives or a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the launch vehicle or space hardware sector?

We have received a tremendous amount of support from the government, which has been the backbone of this achievement. That is not easy to accomplish because of the complexity involved in building and launching a rocket. In fact, obtaining authorisation for a rocket launch involves extensive safety and security requirements. The IN-SPACe team has done a fantastic job of enabling launch authorisations in a very efficient manner.

A PLI-type scheme or any other incentives will only boost the sector. The Centre and state governments are already making efforts to provide a range of incentives for the industry. We should also look at the private sector in a way that recognises the country’s overall space ambitions as part of the national space budget.

What is the market potential in the launch vehicle industry?