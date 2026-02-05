PVR INOX net profit rises 1.6-fold, Ajay Bijli says momentum is back

PVR INOX saw its net profit rise 1.6-fold to ₹95.7 crore in the quarter ended December, which the company attributed to merger synergies and cost control. “The momentum is back,” Ajay Bijli, managing director at PVR INOX, told Business Standard.

The cinema major’s revenue was up 9.5 per cent to ₹1,879.8 crore in the October–December quarter.

“The momentum is back… Even January has done very well. Obviously, there was a spillover of Dhurandhar doing very well. And then we had Border 2, which released on one of the biggest days of the year — January 26 — and that has also done very well. I think the momentum for people to come back to the cinemas is back,” Bijli said.

He added that not only blockbusters are doing well; even mid-budget films have been performing well at the box office and are attracting audiences to cinemas based on pure storytelling and performance. He also said that the line-up of films for the year is strong.

Profit before interest, tax and depreciation (PBIDT) was up 8.4 per cent to ₹617.5 crore in the quarter.

“The asset-light model and the FOCO (franchise-owned, company-operated) model have helped us conserve our capital. We will open about 96 screens this year as well, and yet 50 per cent will come without PVR INOX spending a significant amount of capital. That’s helped in conserving our cash, which has resulted in good accruals, and we have reduced our debt as well,” Bijli said.

EBITDA margin improvement has happened because of strong movie performances, an improvement in average ticket price, and also due to higher spends per head, while the company has controlled its costs as well, he explained.

“The merger synergy benefits have accrued this year, and line by line, we’ve already controlled our costs, so that even at lower occupancies we are delivering the same margins by keeping a close eye on expenses,” Bijli said.

The company intends to maintain its target of closing FY26 with 96 new screens. So far this year, PVR INOX has already opened 79 screens. Half of its new screen openings are through the FOCO model.

While it will continue to expand, its focus will also be on increasing its screen presence in Tier II and Tier III towns.

Its food and beverage revenue is expected to reach ₹2,000 crore, the company said in its earnings presentation.