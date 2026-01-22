Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DLF Q3 FY26 results: PAT up 13.6%, revenue rises 42% on high net income

DLF Q3 FY26 results: PAT up 13.6%, revenue rises 42% on high net income

Realty major states gross zero debt on high net cash position

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF’s Q3 FY26 net profit rose 13.6% on strong sales and income, as revenue jumped 42% and the realty major achieved zero gross debt.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty major DLF reported a 13.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), driven by high net income and strong operational performance.
 
The country’s largest real estate developer by market capitalisation posted a net profit of ₹1,203.36 crore for the quarter ending December 31, up from ₹1,058.73 crore a year earlier.
 
Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,020 crore, up 42 per cent on-year. The firm’s net income for the October to December period of FY26 surged to ₹2,479.54 crore from ₹1,737.47 crore a year ago. This was led by high new sales bookings, which stood at ₹419 crore for Q3 FY26, led by healthy monetisation of its launched inventory excluding The Dahlias project in Gurugram.  
 
 
“We remain confident of achieving our annual guidance and will continue to bring our new product offerings in line with our stated medium-term plan,” the company added.
 
The firm is targeting a ₹20,00-22,000 crore sales guidance for FY26. DLF’s cumulative new sales bookings for the first nine months of FY26 stands at ₹16,176 crore, which the company said is in line with its annual guidance in its investor presentation.

“We delivered strong surplus cash generation of ₹3,876 crore during the quarter which led to the successful achievement of our stated goal of achieving a zero gross debt level. Net cash position stood at ₹11,660 crore,” the company said.
 
DLF’s annuity business, which includes its rent-yielding office and retail assets, continued to show improvement, with occupancy holding steady at 94 per cent. 
 
According to its investor presentation, the company has about 27 million square feet under planning and development in the segment. 
 
“We added another retail asset, DLF Summit Plaza in DLF5, Gurugram to our annuity portfolio, further strengthening our retail presence to a cumulative area of around 5 msf,” DLF added.

