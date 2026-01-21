Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 20% to ₹23.9 crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday reported a 20.3 per cent increase in its net profit to ₹23.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The Bank had a net profit of ₹19.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to ₹456 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26 against ₹377 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 2.36 per cent of gross advances from 3.53 per cent a year ago.

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank were trading at ₹24.59 apiece, down 1.36 per cent over the previous close on BSE.