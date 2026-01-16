Friday, January 16, 2026 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Leela Hotels' Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 162% to ₹147.8 crore

Luxury hospitality chain closes Dubai investment; property to be rebranded as The Leela, to open in 2027

Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Photo: Company website

Akshara Srivastava
Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

Luxury hospitality player Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts reported a 162 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 147.8 crore in the December quarter (Q3 FY26) from Rs 56.4 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Meanwhile, its consolidated revenue from operations grew 19 per cent to Rs 457.4 crore from Rs 370.4 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The company delivered its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue per available room (RevPAR) and Ebitda growth, continuing to materially outperform the Indian luxury hotel segment, it said in a release.
 
The company’s RevPAR grew 20 per cent to Rs 21,551 during the quarter, while its food and beverage business revenue rose 17 per cent.
 
 
“We delivered our best-ever quarterly performance in Q3 FY26, reaffirming our unique luxury positioning and ability to command pricing power, substantially outpacing India’s luxury industry by nearly 2.7 times on a year-to-date basis,” the company said.

“We also advanced our strategy of disciplined, capital-efficient growth by signing a management agreement for The Leela Jaisalmer and our first international strategic investment in Dubai,” it added.
 
The transaction for the Dubai property has successfully closed, the company said. It now holds a 25 per cent equity stake in the hotel, which will be rebranded under a management contract with The Leela by 2027, with a potential fee of Rs 67 crore.
 
The company’s occupancy levels rose 2 percentage points to 71 per cent, while average daily rates increased 17 per cent to Rs 30,337 a night.
 
The Leela currently operates 14 properties with 4,090 keys across 12 cities in India, including six owned, seven managed and one franchised hotel. With nine hotels now in the pipeline, it is on track to expand to 23 properties over the next three years in markets such as Agra, Ayodhya, Bandhavgarh, Mumbai, Ranthambore, Sikkim, Srinagar and Jaisalmer.
 

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

