V-Guard Q4 results: Net profit rises 19.6% to Rs 91 cr, revenue up 14%

It had posted a net profit of Rs 76.17 crore in the January-March period in the last fiscal year, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.13 crore during the March quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 76.17 crore in the January-March period in the last fiscal year, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing.

V-Guard's revenue from operations was up 14.54 per cent to Rs 1,538.08 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 1,342.77 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of V-Guard in the forth quarter of the previous fiscal year were up 14.22 per cent to Rs 1,424.36 crore.

 

V-Guard's total income, which includes other incomes, was up 14.46 per cent at Rs 1,542.58 crore in the March quarter.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, V-Guard's net profit was up 21.8 per cent to Rs 313.72 crore, from Rs 257.58 crore a year before. 

In FY25, V-Guard's total consolidated income rose 14.47 per cent to Rs 5,598.71 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said business has delivered a robust performance in the fourth quarter with good growth in both revenue and profitability.

"Gross margins further improved on a YoY basis. Supported by strong cash flows, we have pre-closed the entire term loan related to Sunflame acquisition and are back to being a debt-free company," he said.

On the outlook, Chittilappilly said, "Having ended the financial year on a positive note, we look forward to the upcoming financial year with optimism and some exciting product launches in the pipeline."  Shares of V-Guard Industries Ltd settled at Rs 376.90 on the BSE, marginally down 0.59 per cent from the previous close. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

