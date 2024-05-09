Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit rises 1.8%, misses estimates

Asian Paints saw its net profit rise 1.8 per cent in the quarter ended March but missed estimates. The country’s largest paint maker recorded its profits rising to Rs 1,256.7 crore, and its decorative paints business (India) volumes stood at 10 per cent.

During the quarter, the company’s net sales stood at Rs 8,701.5 crore, down 0.6 per cent due to weak demand conditions and downtrading, the company said in its release.

Bloomberg estimated its net profit at Rs 1,332.8 crore, while its revenue was estimated at Rs 9,126.7 crore.

The company also noted that the quarter saw price cuts across product categories, which further suppressed its revenue growth.

The paint major’s coatings business in India registered a revenue decline in the January-March quarter, while its industrial business experienced a strong quarter.

Its home decor business continued to benefit from synergies, and its international business saw improved profitability in the quarter as well as in FY24. However, revenue growth was constrained by macroeconomic headwinds in key geographies like Nepal and Egypt, the company said.

In FY24, its revenue crossed Rs 35,000 crore.

“Our decorative and industrial coatings combined delivered a volume growth of 10 per cent and a value growth of 3.9 per cent for the year, with our industrial segment registering double-digit value growth,” said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer at Asian Paints.

He also stated, “Profits for the year have grown in strong double digits, supported by subdued material prices coupled with sourcing and formulation efficiencies.”

Syngle added that the company’s decorative business volume grew at a healthy rate of 10 per cent in the fourth quarter. However, revenues were 1.8 per cent lower than last year due to the weak demand environment and downtrading, particularly in the premium segment. “The economy and luxury ranges, though, grew well. Price cuts implemented in the last few months also affected the fourth-quarter value,” he explained.

Overall, coatings revenue, including industrial, was almost flat for the quarter. “Our international business has seen steady growth in the Middle Eastern and African markets but remains constrained by macroeconomic headwinds in South Asia and Egypt. Despite these challenges, profit delivery in the global business has been strong all through the year,” he said in the earnings release.

In his outlook, Syngle said, “Looking ahead, we remain confident about a pick-up in demand conditions with a favourable monsoon forecast. We will continue to innovate with speed and invest in our brand, focusing on our consumers and keeping their interests at the forefront.”