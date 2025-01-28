Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / GMR Airports Q3 results: PAT at Rs 202 cr, net income rises to Rs 2,081 cr

GMR Airports Q3 results: PAT at Rs 202 cr, net income rises to Rs 2,081 cr

In the third quarter of the current FY, the company's net income rose to Rs 2,081 crore from Rs 1,738 crore a year ago

Q3 result

GAL, which owns the airport business of GMR Group, had posted a loss of Rs 486 crore in the year-ago period. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swinging into the black, GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) on Tuesday reported a profit after tax of Rs 202 crore for the three months ended December 2024.

GAL, which owns the airport business of GMR Group, had posted a loss of Rs 486 crore in the year-ago period.

These figures are after tax from continuing operations.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal, the company's net income rose to Rs 2,081 crore from Rs 1,738 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Airports at Delhi and Hyderabad, which are under GAL, saw rising air traffic in the 2024 December quarter.

 

At the Delhi airport, passenger traffic "increased to 20.3 million, up by 8.1 per cent YoY from 18.8 million in Q3 FY24," the filing said.

GMR Group also operates Goa airport as well as two airports in the Philippines and Indonesia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 32%, revenue up 18%

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 63% to Rs 899 cr

q3 results

MapmyIndia Q3FY25 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 32.3 cr, revenue up 24.5%

JSW energy

JSW Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls over 27% to Rs 168 crore

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra Q3FY25 results: Net profit grows 31% amid higher cargo volumes

Topics : GMR Airports Q3 results Indian airports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIsro MissionLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon