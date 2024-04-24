IT services major LTIMindtree reported a net profit of Rs 1,100 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, down 1.2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 1,141 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue for the quarter grew by 2.3% YoY for the fourth quarter of FY24, reaching Rs 8,892.9 crore. Sequentially, revenue was down by 1.4%.

LTIMintree’s fourth-quarter performance missed Bloomberg estimates. Bloomberg had estimated revenue to be at Rs 89,751 crore for the fourth quarter and profit to be at Rs 1,154 crore.

For the full year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 4,584 crore, up 4%; revenue grew by 7% to Rs 35,517 crore at the end of fiscal 2023-24. In US dollar terms, the firm's revenue touched $4.3 billion.





LTIMindtree, like its peers, recorded healthy deal wins. It reported order inflows at $5.6 billion, up 15.7% YoY. The management also said that they added 30 new clients, of which nine were Fortune 500 firms.

On the demand scenario, the management said that the firm expects Q1 FY25 to report growth. “We do see caution among clients and it's too early to call out on how FY25 will look, but we can confidently say that in Q1 FY25 we will see growth,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, LTIMindtree, on the media call post results.

The company also said that its Q4 performance was impacted due to higher furloughs as well as two deals in the BFSI segments being cancelled. Margins for the fourth quarter came in at 14.7%, down from 15.4% reported in the preceding quarter. Other than deal cancellations, the company also saw its SG&A rising.

“LTIM has been missing estimates for a couple of quarters reflecting weakness and pressure amid a challenging environment. Further top management exits which were foreseen as key risks at the time of the merger seem to be playing out and are likely to deter and defer the gradual recovery in the near to medium term. We have a hold rating on the stock,” said Sanjeev Hota, Head of Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Growth for the quarter was driven by North America, which grew by 3.7% year-on-year and 0.1% sequentially. Europe was down 3.6% YoY and 0.2% QoQ. Like its other large peers, LTIMindtree’s BFSI vertical was down 2.8% QoQ and 6.6% YoY.

The company had a total headcount of 81,650. The attrition for the fourth quarter was marginally up at 14.4%, compared to 14.2% in Q3FY24. During the quarter, the firm hired over 500 freshers from the campuses.