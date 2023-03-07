JUST IN
Business Standard

NCLT clears Suraksha Realty takeover of Jaypee Infratech nearly six yrs on

Suraksha Realty had made the winning bid of Rs 7,736 crore as against government-owned NBCC India's Rs 6,536 crore offer in June 2021

Topics
NCLT | Jaypee Infratech bid | India's infrastructure

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

ibc

The New Delhi bench National Company Law Tribunal cleared the acquisition of Jaypee Infratech by Mumbai-based realtor Suraksha Realty on Tuesday, nearly six years after the defaulting company was sent for debt resolution by its lenders in August 2017. Jaypee Infratech has defaulted on debts worth Rs 23,000 crore.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 15:42 IST

