Restaurant Brands Asia Q3 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 36.18 crore

The company, which runs quick service chains owned by Restaurant Brands International, said prices of ingredients including chicken, cheese, tomatoes and onions rose 12.6%

Restaurant Brands Asia's shares closed down at 2.9% ahead of results on Monday | Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Restaurant Brands Asia, which operates Burger King and Popeyes chains in India and Indonesia, reported a narrower third-quarter loss on Monday, boosted by strong sales in the festive season.
The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to 361.8 million rupees ($4.4 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 504.2 million rupees a year earlier.
Nonetheless, this is the company's seventeenth consecutive quarterly loss, hurt this time around by a nearly 10% jump in total expenses.
The company, which runs quick service chains owned by Restaurant Brands International, said prices of ingredients including chicken, cheese, tomatoes and onions rose 12.6%.
However, revenue increased about 15% during the quarter, helped by consumers stepping out during the Diwali festival in India and the Christmas holiday period more broadly.
Sales also got a boost in India, which accounts for about 74% of total sales, as some vegetarian-centric religious periods fell in September this year, instead of October.
During the October-December quarter, Restaurant Brands Asia's same-store sales growth at Indian Burger King restaurants slowed to 2.6% from 28% in the year-ago quarter.
Rival fast food chain operators such as KFC-operator Devyani International, Pizza Hut-operator Sapphire Foods, McDonald's-operator Westlife Foodworld and Domino's India-franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks are yet to report results.
Restaurant Brands Asia's shares closed down at 2.9% ahead of results on Monday. 

