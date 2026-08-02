Coffee equipment company Kaapi Machines raises ₹50 cr from Sedna HoReCa

Coffee equipment and services provider Kaapi Machines has raised ₹50 crore in an equity round from Sedna HoReCa, a business-to-business HoReCa — hotel, restaurant and café/catering — solutions provider. This was the company’s first external fundraise and, until now, it had grown through promoter-led investments.

The company, whose clients include large café chains, hotels, retailers, corporates and coffee vending businesses, plans to use the funds to expand its product portfolio, strengthen manufacturing capabilities, and improve its technology stack, warehousing and service infrastructure.

A few of its clients are Starbucks, Blue Tokai, McDonald’s, Araku, Subko, Burger King and Boojee, along with several specialty coffee chains. The company also works with emerging and venture-backed companies like NBC & AB Coffee, and has a growing presence in the hospitality sector, working with brands like ITC Hotels and Oberoi. Kaapi Machines aims to exceed ₹150 crore in revenue during this financial year, 2026-27.

"We started as an importer of international coffee equipment at a time when Indian coffee was transitioning from a traded crop to a consumer product, and cafe culture was just emerging. We partnered with global leaders to bring coffee equipment into India, install them in cafés, and provide after-sales service, this has always been our core business," said Abhinav Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer of Kaapi Machines.

However, around two years ago, the company began exploring collaborations with global brands to manufacture in India. As a result, some of its partnerships have now matured, and it has started assembling certain international products locally.

Looking ahead, Kaapi Machines plans to remain focused on the B2B HoReCa segment while investing further in manufacturing, localisation and product innovation.

"We are excited to partner with the Sedna team as we set forth on our new growth trajectory at Kaapi Machines. As the HoReCa industry continues to grow and gets more organised, we want to expand our capabilities to offer our customers new and innovative products, technologies and solutions," said Mathur.

Commenting on the partnership, Saurabh Pandey, managing director of Sedna HoReCa, said, "The partnership with Abhinav and Kaapi Machines is a highly synergistic addition to Sedna's capabilities given their deep domain expertise, brand equity and pan-India service network catering to a fast-growing category, and reinforces our vision of building India's most comprehensive B2B platform for the food service ecosystem."

Advay Capital Advisors served as financial advisor, with ALMT Legal as legal counsel to Kaapi Machines. Sedna was advised by K Law.