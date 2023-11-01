close
Indkal eyes 3x revenue growth to Rs 1,150 cr with foray in smart wearables

The company designs consumer electronic goods for companies like Acer and Black & Decker and gets them manufactured from electronic manufacturing services companies

Five wearables that help you stay true to your fitness goals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Bootstrapped start-up Indkal expects over three-fold growth in revenue this fiscal to Rs 1,150 crore, driven by its foray into the smart wearables segment with its brand Wobble, a senior company official said.
Electronics hardware design firm Indkal Technologies Founder and CEO Anand Dubey told PTI that the company became profitable in just 18 months of operations and clocked a turnover of about Rs 330 crore in the last financial year.
"We stick very closely to the basics of business, which is to maintain high quality and then not be dilutive on price points to gain market share. This year, we're expecting to reach about Rs 1,150 crore in turnover," Dubey said.
The company designs consumer electronic goods for companies like Acer and Black & Decker and gets them manufactured from electronic manufacturing services companies.
IndKal plans to launch its own smart wearables brand Wobble around Diwali, from which the company expects a revenue of Rs 250-300 crore in the current financial year. The company will sell True Wireless Stereo (TWS) and smartwatches under the brand.
"Some of the shortcomings that we face in India in wearables products, especially personal audio, is the reliability aspect of the product. We are addressing this with Wobble and expect its business to be somewhere around Rs 250 crore by March," Dubey said.
He said the entry price point for Wobble TWS will be around Rs 1,200-1300 for the most basic product to Rs 3,500 apiece.
"A lot of brands have looked at it (wearables) as only a commodity play. They have been importing and selling in the market. We have been working on this for more than 21 months and this is the time we felt it was perfect just because we were able to get to a point of comfort in terms of reliability and validation of the products," Dubey added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Technology smartwatch smart wearables market

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

