Conversational AI startup VerbaFlo raises $7 million led by Pi Labs

The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its presence in the United States and other international markets, invest in product development, and scale its team globally.

With this round, VerbaFlo’s total funding to date has reached approximately $9 million. Founded in October 2024, the platform enables real estate owners and operators to automate leasing, operations, and resident engagement through conversational AI.

Commenting on the fundraise, Sayantan Biswas, founder, VerbaFlo, said, “Real estate is one of the largest industries in the world, yet much of its revenue still depends on fragmented communication across channels. We built VerbaFlo to address this by creating a purpose-built vertical AI platform for residential real estate that integrates with the systems operators already use, enabling them to automate and optimise conversations across the resident lifecycle.”