Bollywood superstar lends Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangthan support by distributing ration kits

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/ThePRTree): For the Welfare of all film fraternity Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana Works 24x7 under Great Leadership of Prominent Labour Leader Abhijeet Rane Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana, founded by well-known Labour Leader and Senior Journalist Abhijeet Rane, is a leading union of Bollywood, working for the multi-dimensional welfare of workers working in the field of films, TV serials and web series in various departments such as Production Dept., Fight & Sound Dept., Setting Dept. and others.

Many Film Director, Art Director, Casting Director, Film Producers, Choreographers, Film Artists, Dancers, Music Director, Music Composers, Singers, Hair Dressers, Makeup Man, Costume Designers, Dress Man, Camera Man, D.O.P., Fight Master, Gun & Special Effect Master, Sound Recordist, Coordinator, Lightman, Electrician, Carpenter, Spot Boy, Drone Man, Clapping Boys & Girls etc. etc. are the members of Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sanghtana.

Hearing the praise of its works, Bollywood megastar and Star of Millennium Amitabh Bachchan gave his blessings and support to this union. Last year during the Corona lockdown period, Amitabh Bachchan and Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana together distributed more than 5 lakh grocery kits and life-saving items to the film industry workers and to the general public.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, with the help of Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra ji Fadnavis (Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly), Reliance Foundation, Actor Sonu Sood, PVR Cinemas, Carnival Cinemas, Social Worker Adv. Rubina Rizvi (Rizvi Group) Grocery Kits, Face Mask, Face Shield, Sanitizer, Hand Wash etc were also distributed at large.

With the help of the union, during the lockdown, more than 20,000 workers and needy people were coordinated with government agencies and transported to their hometowns.

The film industry in India is now 109 years old. Starting from one feature film in 1912, today the country produces more than 800 feature films in a year. If one also takes into account the documentaries and television serials, videos, web series, etc., produced by the industry, the number would be very high. The dramatic development of this industry has also been providing various avenues of employment, and the industry may currently be employing more than a million workers in its different work processes.

Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana is a trade union Founded by Prominent Labour Leader and Senior Journalist Abhijeet Rane works for welfare, security and safety of all workers of Indian Film and T. V. Industry. The main object of the union is the all film workers betterment & providing them a platform for resolution of their grievances.

This union with more than 87000 members has created a good reputation in the Film & T.V. Industry. Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana is a social worker union. All the producers, directors and artists of Bollywood have great respect for Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangthana and Prominent Labour Leader Abhijeet Rane. Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sanghtana of Directors, Artists, Editors, Production, Fight and Sound, Set Production and other related fields of Musicians, Casting Directors, Choreographers, Creative Directors, Assistant Directors, Cinematographers, Action Masters, Sound Recordists and Set Workers etc.

Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sanghtana is committed to ensuring accessible, productive, and sustainable work conditions with focus on security and dignity for all film workers.

In auspicious leadership of Prominent Labour Leader Abhijeet Rane Sanghtana committed to make improvement of conditions of work and life and of the status of the workers in Film, T.V. Web world.. Actively engaged with state governments for providing sustainable services to cinema and TV industry workers and artists.

Dhadak all Film Kamgar Sanghtana is actively involved with Central and State Government in formulating laws for Minimum Working Hours, Minimum Wages Act, Provident Fund, ESIC, Life Insurance & Mediclaim, Safety & security for all film workers.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)