CareerNet launches Prism to help organisations build an inclusive workplace with diverse talent

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): CareerNet, India's leading talent acquisition organisation, has announced the launch of CareerNet Prism, a suite of solutions for organisations to build an inclusive workplace with diverse talent and make employees feel accepted and valued.

Prism, with a unique Diversity and Inclusion solution (D & I), will enable employers to hire diverse talent from among Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), LGBTQ+ (PRIDE), Veterans and create inclusion-led engagements.

According to a study conducted by CareerNet's research wing, Software/Technology, BPO/KPO, Retail, and BFSI sectors lead the D & I hiring. Software Developers, Customer Support Executives, HR Generalists, Financial Consultants, and Sales Executives are a few of the functional domains for which employers are hiring talent even as they ensure diversity. The data pool further indicates that Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are the top 3 cities in India that have a greater diversity in hiring.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshuman Das, Co-founder and CEO, CareerNet, said, "We believe that eligibility is all that matters. CareerNet Prism will empower organizations/communities to represent Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), LGBTQ+ (PRIDE) and Veterans, and set up the workplace with an uncommon labor-force diversity and work culture. The initiative will enable organizations to generate a feeling of acceptance among their employees. It will allow companies to have an enhanced talent mix leading to better productivity."

CareerNet Prism aims to turn organizations into multi-talented and robust workforces through its end-to-end services which include consulting, candidate access, assessments, selection and onboarding. The consulting phase would consist of industry benchmarking, market mapping, organization design, budgeting and JD workshops. Similarly, the access phase would focus on talent Landscape, requirement plan, search strategy, brand sourcing and Head-hunting. Under the assess phase, the organization will provide solutions for assessment development, assessment platform, multi-skill content library, interview services, scoring and qualification; while the selection phase will focus on assessment management, stakeholder management, funnelling and selection, decisions and negotiation, and reference checks. Finally, the onboarding phase will offer background checks, documents verification, candidate engagement, analytics and reporting, SLA and compliance.

Richa Singh, Head - Learning, Development and Diversity, Keshav Suri Foundation, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, says, "The act of inclusion in companies and organizations can be accelerated by hiring folks from the LGBT+ community. Representation is crucial and that itself acts as a great awareness for the rest of the workforce. Organizations must ensure the environment is sensitized to accept and create a welcoming atmosphere with the help of inclusive policies, gender-neutral washrooms, and safe spaces. It's proven time and again that a diverse workforce is better at problem-solving, more innovative in their approach, and attracts a wider customer demographic. This is closely linked to increased profitability. Hence D & I is no longer a HR responsibility but should be ingrained at the strategy level of the organization."

CareerNet Prism aims to build inclusive workplaces with diverse talent with their offerings such as outcome-based diversity hiring, virtual diversity events, diversity webinars, speaker sessions, and internal engagement initiatives. The sessions will be conducted with influencers from diverse communities to create a picture of diversity among employees. The offerings also include accessibility solutions for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and leadership Employee Resource Group (ERG) training. The organization has partnered with more than 50 NGOs across the country for LGBTQ+ and PwD hiring and upskilling.

CareerNet Consulting is India's leading talent solutions provider. Founded in 1999, our mission is to shape the careers of talented professionals and scale the teams of organizations. We help companies hire the best talent by making their recruitment experience seamless with technology innovations. We offer a comprehensive suite of services for talent acquisition, some of the prominent ones being Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Talent Acquisition Strategy, Compensation Advisory, University Recruitment, Leadership Acquisition, Outplacement and Exit Management.

CareerNet started its journey with a focus on technology hiring and very soon had a campus recruitment offering encompassing all top technology schools in India. In 2004, the company incepted HirePro Consulting Pvt. Ltd. to its portfolio to provide dedicated solutions for automation, assessments and university hiring. Four years later, in 2008, the company incepted Longhouse Consulting with the charter of building leadership talent ecosystem for the digital economy in India. Longhouse helps organizations in different stages of their journey to find the best leaders and make them future-ready.

Today, we serve over 1,000 active clients across 3 business brands and have more than 1,500 employees with dedicated offices in 9 locations across the country.

