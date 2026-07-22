PNN New Delhi [India], July 22: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced admissions for the fourth batch of its Executive Programme in Tech Product Management. Offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, the six-month programme has been designed to equip professionals with strategic product thinking, contemporary product management practices and the ability to navigate the increasingly complex convergence of technology, business and innovation. The programme enables learners to conceptualise, build, launch and manage technology products with a strong focus on strategic decision-making, customer insight and cross-functional collaboration. It is suited for graduates aspiring to move into tech product management roles, entrepreneurs, early-career professionals, managers and marketing professionals seeking to understand the product management landscape across IoT, applications, digital products and technology-led services. Through the programme, learners will develop a clear understanding of product lines, product portfolios, user experience, product roadmaps, go-to-market planning and product lifecycle optimisation. They will also learn to design products that address market needs, improve user experience and deliver measurable business outcomes.

India's technology industry continues to expand at a significant pace, with the sector expected to move towards USD 500 billion in revenue by 2030. India has also emerged as a strong market for AI talent, with AI skill penetration reported to be significantly higher than the global average across comparable occupations. The country's AI market is projected to reach USD 131.31 billion by 2032, growing at a robust compound annual growth rate. These shifts are reshaping the expectations from product professionals, who must now combine technical fluency, analytical thinking, customer empathy, commercial judgement and the ability to work with evolving technologies.

These trends underline the growing demand for versatile professionals who can lead product innovation at the intersection of technology and business. By helping learners build these critical capabilities, the programme opens pathways to high-growth roles such as Technical Product Manager, Product Marketer, Business Analyst and Product Analytics Manager. Speaking on the launch of the fourth batch, Prof. Biswajita Parida, Associate Professor, Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi said, "Technology product management now demands professionals who can convert technical depth into customer value, commercial clarity and scalable impact. This programme has been designed to help learners strengthen product judgement, work across functions, and use contemporary tools to build market-ready products for a fast-changing digital economy with confidence and purpose."

Learners will build industry-aligned capabilities through a curriculum spanning 13 modules, including Tech Product Management, Product Ideation, Product Strategy, Road-mapping, Product Design and Discovery, Product Development, Product Marketing and Product Analytics. The programme also introduces learners to widely used tools such as Figma, JIRA, Asana, Mixpanel and SQL. It culminates in a capstone project titled Bring Your Own Product (BYOP), where learners apply concepts to real-world product challenges and demonstrate their ability to translate product ideas into structured, actionable outcomes. The pedagogy brings together more than 145 hours of learning through live online sessions, self-paced learning, assignments, case studies, quizzes and project-based work. Delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, the programme enables faculty interaction, peer learning and applied engagement through discussions, case studies and expert guidance. Selection will be based on application review, while participants will be assessed through assignments, projects and class participation. Successful learners will receive a certificate of completion from the Continuing Education Programme, IIT Delhi.

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as a College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" and was renamed as "Indian Institute of Technology Delhi". It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is consistently ranked among India's leading higher education institutions. It is ranked 4th overall, 2nd in Engineering, and 3rd in the Research category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. The Department of Management Studies (DMS), IIT Delhi is also ranked 4th among management institutions in the country, reflecting the Institute's excellence in management education, research and industry engagement.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi CEP is the statutory body of IIT Delhi for offering Online Certificate Programmes and issuing certificates. Executive education is a vital need for companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business, and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants. These programmes offered by the CEP, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

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