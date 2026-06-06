PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], June 6: Chandigarh University organised the 8th Annual Convocation of CU Online and the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) during which degrees were conferred on 363 students from 19 states and UTs from across the country in the presence of students and their family members, faculty members and university officials. The graduating cohort consisted of 214 male and 149 female students. Out of the total degrees awarded, 330 were postgraduate (PG) degrees and 33 were undergraduate (UG) degrees. The graduates belonged to both Online Learning (OL) and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes offered by Chandigarh University.

Sanjeev Parkar, Senior Director, PwC India graced the prestigious convocation ceremony as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by Prof. (Dr.) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Prof. (Dr.) SS Sehgal, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Operations) & Registrar, Chandigarh University and Prof. (Dr.) Gurpreet Singh, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Meanwhile, Chandigarh University also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PwC - one of the world's 'Big Four' consulting firms of the world to offer an online MBA program thus becoming the first university in India to launch such a programme in collaboration with PwC. Among the postgraduate programmes, 210 students were awarded the degree of Master of Business Administration (MBA), 78 students received the degree of Master of Computer Applications (MCA), 23 students earned Master of Science (Data Science) degrees, nine students were awarded Master of Science (Mathematics) degrees, five students received Master of Arts (English) degrees, three students earned Master of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication degrees, while two students each received Master of Arts (Economics) degrees.

Among the undergraduate programmes, 19 students were awarded Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degrees, 12 students received Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degrees and two students earned Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication degrees. Degrees were also conferred on students from other programmes. Congratulating the graduating students, Chief Guest on the occasion, Sanjeev Parkar, Senior Director, PwC India said, "With emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence entering almost every sector, people fear that their jobs will go away but that's not going to happen. Infact, AI is going to create more and more opportunities all across the world for the learners who adapt and upskill themselves. The world is changing rapidly. If there has ever been a better time for learners in India to prepare themselves for the future, this is the time. I am pleased to see universities and industry coming together to equip students with AI-enabled competencies and the skills required to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world. And that's going to add lot of value to the students and to the nation and also to the industry because you will get learners or candidates who are prepared for the role that industry is looking out for."

Parkar added, "If we look at as a firm we look at contributing to Viksit Bharat and we feel that India has got huge demographic advantage. Chandigarh University and we have been working relentlessly to enhance the academic curriculum in order to prepare talent for the future. We are looking at the present need of the industry and also looking at what future demands. So, while the university infrastructure and faculty members will impart knowledge. PWC will have its industry immersion which means we will be able to enhance the student profile through our industry expertise and making them future ready."

Prof. (Dr.) Raviraja N. Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "Earning a degree through online education while balancing professional and personal responsibilities is never easy. The university is actively bridging the gap between offline and online education to ensure an enriching and accessible learning experience for all. CU Online aims to make quality higher education accessible to all those who are unable to pursue conventional education due to constraints of time, distance, professional commitments, or other personal circumstances." The convocation reflected the inclusive nature of online education, bringing together learners from diverse backgrounds and age groups. The graduating cohort included a 63-year-old retired professional who earned an MSc in Data Science, homemakers balancing family responsibilities with higher education, young professionals from leading multinational and national organisations, entrepreneurs, educators, and working executives.

About Chandigarh University Online Chandigarh University (CU) is a leading Indian Institution offering its students a unique amalgamation of professional and academic excellence. And the department of Centre for Distance and Online Learning (CDOE) prepare students flexibility, convenience, and a supportive learning environment to enable students to pursue tertiary education remotely without compromise. Beyond delivering valuable knowledge, we offer globally recognized programs emphasizing experiential learning, designed to expand professional development and career readiness. We empower learners worldwide by offering industry-relevant online degrees and certifications designed to meet the demands of today's dynamic career landscape. Whether you're starting your journey, upskilling, or switching careers, our flexible online courses help you achieve your goals without compromising your lifestyle.

Chandigarh University Online Website https://www.cuonlineedu.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)