PRNewswire Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1: Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is redefining how students prepare for the future by turning learning into measurable industry value. With its Advanced Credit Program delivering 1,856 industry certifications in just one academic year, CU UP is proving that a degree can be far more powerful when it is backed by globally relevant skills, flexible credit pathways and direct industry alignment. The initiative reflects a clear shift in higher education, where students are no longer expected to rely only on classroom learning. Instead, they are being prepared with practical, career-oriented capabilities that match the needs of modern industry. Chandigarh University's Advanced Credit Program has been designed to give students access to globally recognized certifications and job-ready skills even before they formally begin their degree journey.

The Advanced Credit Program allows students to earn credit points through certified learning, which can later be used within their academic progression. These credits can be transferred when students move from one course to another or from one stream to another, making the program especially useful for flexible and interdisciplinary learning. The system also supports students who may need to pause their studies for any reason and later return to complete another course. Their previously earned credits can still be used, reducing duplication of learning and saving both time and effort. This makes the model useful for multiple entry and exit pathways, which are becoming increasingly important in modern higher education.

For students who want to explore new directions, the program offers additional value. A learner who studies science at the undergraduate level can later move toward data science or management at the postgraduate level, while still benefiting from previously earned credits. In this way, the ACP helps students understand industry expectations early and begin preparing for placements well in advance. For the 2026-27 session, Chandigarh University has expanded the program with 60 industry-oriented courses across different clusters. These include subjects in AI, robotics, machine learning, cloud computing, taxation, fintech, smart cities, cancer biology, digital communication and critical thinking. The engineering cluster offers the largest share with 23 courses, covering areas such as artificial intelligence, IoT, robotics and cloud computing. The management cluster includes 15 courses, such as airline operations, business analytics and personal branding. The liberal arts cluster offers 6 creative and skill-building courses, including architectural design, journalism and visual storytelling.

There are also 8 common-to-all cluster courses for students from every stream, including communication skills, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. In addition, the university has introduced 5 interdisciplinary courses in the engineering and management category, 1 integrated course across engineering, management and science, and 2 focused programs in the sciences cluster, where bioinformatics and environmental sustainability are key areas. Each course cluster has been designed in line with global industry requirements. A major advantage is that students can complete these courses online from home, allowing them to balance academic study with skill development in a convenient way. The program is supported through collaborations with respected industry partners such as Intel, AWS Academy, EC-Council, SAS, Altium, Tally, The Australia Today, LifeSenz and others. These partnerships ensure that students learn in line with current industry standards and are exposed to content that is both relevant and practical.

The certification-based model helps students gain verified skills while continuing their degree studies. That balance between formal education and industry learning is one of the strongest features of the program. It gives students the flexibility to build their profiles in a structured manner, without waiting until the final years of college to become career ready. The first-year response of 1,856 certifications shows that students have embraced the initiative with enthusiasm. It also reflects the growing demand for education models that support both academic achievement and professional growth. CU UP Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Thipendra P. Singh said, "the Chandigarh University was delighted with the strong response to the Advanced Credit Program. In the past year, students completed 1,856 industry certifications, which shows that today's learners are ready to strengthen their degree with industry-required skills.

Singh further added, "Chandigarh University's focus has always been to make students industry-ready from the beginning. Through ACP, students have gained access to learning in future-oriented fields such as AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud computing and data science, which has strengthened both their skills and confidence. The success of the Advanced Credit Program demonstrates how Chandigarh University is building an education model that goes beyond traditional teaching. By enabling students to earn certifications, build flexible credit pathways and access industry-aligned content early, the university is helping shape a more practical and employability-focused academic journey. As the program returns for the 2026-27 batch, it is expected to continue supporting students who want to learn beyond the classroom and prepare themselves for the demands of a rapidly changing global job market. For Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, the ACP is not just an add-on; it is a strategic step toward creating a generation of skilled, confident and industry-ready graduates.

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

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