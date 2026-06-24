SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: Compass, a marketing infrastructure company, today announced the launch of NodGuard, a consent infrastructure product designed for Indian enterprises preparing for enforcement of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP).

NodGuard captures DPDP-compliant consent in 23 Indian languages, enforces consent across marketing channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, CRM, CDP, and Conversion APIs, enables consent-verified attribution, and generates tamper-proof audit evidence for regulatory submissions.

The product deploys in 30 minutes by wrapping existing marketing stacks without requiring architectural changes.

"Most enterprises have consent capture and marketing execution, but nothing connecting the two," said Adittya Joshi, Co-founder of Compass. "When a user withdraws consent, the marketing stack does not know. NodGuard is the enforcement layer between capture and execution."