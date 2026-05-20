NewsVoir Delhi-NCR [India], May 20: Summer holidays are about to get bigger, brighter and far more exciting as Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj and Ambience Mall Gurugram announce the return of their flagship kids' event- We Love Summer 2026, one of Delhi NCR's most loved indoor summer camps for children. Scheduled from 29th May to 7th June 2026, the 10-day edutainment camp will welcome children aged 5 to 12 years for an engaging mix of creativity, learning, entertainment and interactive experiences, all within a safe indoor environment. Now in its 9th successful year, We Love Summer has emerged as a sought-after summer destination for families across Delhi NCR, bringing together a thoughtfully curated line-up of activities including robotics, science-based learning, theatre, dance, sports, music, Smartivity workshops and other creative engagement modules.

The camp is designed to encourage holistic development through experiential learning while ensuring children enjoy meaningful social interaction, creativity and entertainment during their summer break. Speaking about the initiative, Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group said, "At Ambience Malls, we have always believed in creating experiences that go beyond shopping and truly bring communities together. We Love Summer has, over the years, become a much-awaited annual property for families across Delhi NCR, offering children a space to learn, explore, create and interact in a fun and engaging environment. With the 2026 edition, we are further strengthening our focus on experiential engagement by bringing together a diverse mix of creativity, innovation, entertainment and skill-based activities under one roof. Our aim is to make summer holidays more meaningful, memorable and enriching for both children and parents alike."

As indoor experiential camps continue to gain popularity among urban families, We Love Summer 2026 aims to further strengthen its positioning as a one-stop summer engagement platform that combines education with entertainment. The camp will run daily from 12 PM to 5 PM, with registrations now open on District by Zomato. Event Details: Event: We Love Summer 2026 Venues: Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj & Ambience Mall Gurugram Dates: 29th May - 7th June 2026 Timings: 12 PM - 5 PM Age Group: 5-12 years Registration Link: www.link.district.in/DSTRKT/WeLoveSummer2026. About We Love Summer We Love Summer is the flagship indoor summer camp hosted annually at Ambience Malls. Running successfully for the past 9 years, the initiative is focused on creating immersive edutainment experiences for children through a blend of learning-led and recreational activities.

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