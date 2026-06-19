PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), an Institution of National Importance, today marked a significant milestone in the development of its Bengaluru Campus with the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for four major infrastructure projects--the Academic Block Extension, Auditorium, Guest House, and Student Mess Facility. Together, these projects represent an investment of approximately ₹60 crores and form an important part of the Institute's long-term vision of developing the Bengaluru Campus into a nationally recognized centre of excellence in engineering, energy, technology, innovation, and interdisciplinary research. The foundation stone was laid by Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, in the presence of faculty members, staff, students, industry representatives, consultants, and other distinguished guests.

The proposed infrastructure will substantially strengthen the academic, research, and residential ecosystem of the campus. The Academic Block Extension will support the expansion of academic programmes and research activities. The Auditorium will serve as a modern venue for conferences, seminars, workshops, industry interactions, and cultural events. The Guest House will provide quality accommodation for visiting faculty, researchers, industry experts, and dignitaries, while the Student Mess Facility will enhance residential life and student welfare. Addressing the gathering, Prof. Harish Hirani emphasized that the projects represent far more than physical infrastructure. "Today marks a historic milestone in the journey of RGIPT Bengaluru. These buildings are not merely bricks and concrete--they are the foundation of an institution that will contribute significantly to India's future in engineering, energy, technology, innovation, and sustainable development. As India advances towards energy security, digital transformation, and Net Zero aspirations, institutions like RGIPT have a critical responsibility to develop future-ready professionals, create new knowledge, and support technological innovation."

Prof. Hirani stated that the Bengaluru Campus is being developed with a clear strategic vision. Located in India's technology capital, the campus will leverage Bengaluru's vibrant ecosystem of global technology companies, startups, research laboratories, public sector enterprises, and premier academic institutions to build strong partnerships in education, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He further explained that the Institute is preparing students for the technologies and industries of the future. Academic programmes are being designed around emerging disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Robotics, Cybersecurity, Sustainable Energy, and Digital Engineering, that will shape the next generation of industrial growth. Highlighting RGIPT's distinctive educational philosophy, Prof. Hirani said that the Institute goes beyond conventional classroom teaching by emphasizing interactive learning, laboratory-based education, multidisciplinary projects, industrial exposure, continuous assessment, and problem-solving. Every programme is designed to integrate theoretical knowledge with practical application, enabling students to graduate with the skills required by industry and research organizations.

The Director emphasized that research and innovation will remain central to the Institute's mission. The Bengaluru Campus will actively pursue collaborative research with industries, startups, government organizations, public sector enterprises, research laboratories, and international universities in areas including energy transition, renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, digital engineering, artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable industrial systems. Being situated in Bengaluru will provide students with unique opportunities for internships, collaborative research, industry-sponsored projects, industrial visits, technology development, entrepreneurship, and placements through close interaction with leading multinational companies, startups, research organizations, and public sector enterprises. Prof. Hirani invited industries, research organizations, academic institutions, government agencies, and startups to collaborate with RGIPT in developing future-ready professionals, undertaking industry-driven research, establishing Centres of Excellence, supporting innovation, and jointly addressing challenges in energy transition, sustainability, digital transformation, and advanced manufacturing.

He also reassured parents and prospective students that RGIPT is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, intellectually stimulating, and innovation-driven campus environment where students can excel academically while developing leadership, creativity, and entrepreneurial capabilities. Speaking about the Institute's long-term aspirations, Prof. Hirani said: "We envision RGIPT Bengaluru emerging as one of India's leading centres for advanced engineering education, interdisciplinary research, innovation, and technology development. This campus will contribute significantly to Karnataka's higher education and innovation ecosystem while supporting national priorities in energy transition, digital transformation, sustainability, and technology-led economic growth." The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of RGIPT's commitment to creating a world-class institution where education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry work together to prepare the next generation of scientists, engineers, innovators, and leaders for a sustainable and prosperous future.

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