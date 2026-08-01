NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: For the first time, Gold Coast Films is launching a dedicated international runway platform created exclusively to showcase India's most promising fashion, lifestyle, and D2C brands on the global stage.

Named Bharat Runway Tour (BhaRT), the registered IP will debut in Paris this September 2026, marking the beginning of a multi-city international journey for Indian brands.

Indian D2C brands have been building world-class products. Now they're getting a world-class platform to showcase them. The idea is simple: India's best homegrown brands deserve access to international audiences and opportunities. BhaRT is designed to bridge that gap.

"At Gold Coast Films, we have had the opportunity to work with several D2C brands that have disrupted their respective categories. These Companies and their founders have the vision and ambition to go global. Through BhaRT, we want to provide a launchpad for these ambitious and visionary teams to showcase their brands and products to a global audience," Sunny Arora, Co-founder, Gold Coast Films.