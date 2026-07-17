VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 17: GRE Renew Enertech Limited (BSE SME: GRERENEW) today said its consolidated order book has climbed to approximately ₹248 crore, after the company secured fresh orders aggregating ₹23.99 crore in the first half of July 2026. The continued inflow underscores GRE's accelerating momentum in the utility-scale solar segment and its firm shift toward larger, higher-value contracts. The fresh orders comprise a ₹3.49 crore, 0.7728 MWp captive solar project for a domestic industrial customer, and two orders from a domestic renewable energy developer -- a ₹10.97 crore, 2.91648 MWp solar project under the DREBP scheme and a ₹9.54 crore, 2.49988 MWp solar project under a third-party-sale arrangement. All three are grid-connected, ground-mounted single-axis tracker solar power plants, together adding about 6.19 MWp of fresh capacity to the company's execution pipeline.

The additions build on a book already anchored by a ₹175 crore turnkey order for a 50 MW (AC) / 65 MW (DC) utility-scale solar project in Maharashtra -- a single contract that alone exceeds GRE's entire FY25-26 consolidated revenue of ₹122.9 crore. The momentum builds on an operational base that has crossed 100 MWp of cumulative solar installations, with profitability compounding at a three-year CAGR of 147% to a Profit After Tax of ₹13.6 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026. "Our steady stream of new order wins reflects the trust our customers place in GRE's execution capabilities. As we push to strengthen our presence in the utility-scale solar segment, our order book has grown significantly compared to our previous year's operational revenue, providing strong business visibility and reinforcing our confidence in driving sustained, profitable growth for all our stakeholders."

-- Mr. Kamleshkumar D Patel, Managing Director, GRE Renew Enertech Limited (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)