VMPL Vithalapur (Gujarat) [India], August 1: Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Place Vithalapur, marking the Hyatt Place brand's debut in the emerging industrial hub of Vithalapur, Gujarat in India. The 108-room property is the first globally recognized hotel brand in Vithalapur, offering a seamless blend of comfort, convenience and efficient service in a casual atmosphere for business and leisure travelers. Hyatt Place Vithalapur is ideally positioned to cater to the growing number of corporate visitors in one of India's most dynamic manufacturing corridors. As global companies, particularly within the automobile industry, continue to invest and expand their presence, Vithalapur is rapidly solidifying its role as a pivotal hub in India's industrial growth story, making Hyatt Place Vithalapur an ideal choice for visiting professionals.

"As Vithalapur rapidly transforms into a pivotal hub in India's manufacturing ecosystem, we are excited to introduce Hyatt Place Vithalapur to the market. With this debut, we're not just opening a hotel, we're creating a hospitality experience that aligns with the ambitions of the region," said Bhuwan Chandra, General Manager, Hyatt Place Vithalapur. "Hyatt Place Vithalapur is thoughtfully designed to support the evolving lifestyles of modern business travelers, offering the perfect blend of comfort, connectivity and convenience." The Hyatt Place brand is designed for today's traveler, offering everything from quiet spaces for work and diverse global cuisine to relaxing poolside moments. Hyatt Place Vithalapur is set to be the top choice for business travelers, conference attendees and international guests who value comfort, convenience, and excellent service.

The Vithalapur hotel offers contemporary guestrooms and suites, including standard King and Twin rooms, King Deluxe and Premium rooms, many with private balconies offering scenic views of the hotel pool. Guests can enjoy dining options such as Zing, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant with live kitchen theatrics. "Collaborating with Hyatt for this opening is not just a business milestone--it is a dream taking shape. This relationship is built on a shared vision to bring world-class hospitality to a region that has long deserved global attention. We believe this hotel will not only serve as a premium stay for guests across a variety of travel occasions, but will also spark new energy, pride and opportunity for the local community. With Hyatt's legacy of excellence and our deep-rooted commitment to this area, we're creating more than a hotel, we're creating a landmark that reflects the growth and momentum of Vithalapur," said Mr. Vijay Maan, Director, Sukhmaa Group.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit hyattplacevithalapur.com The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates. About Hyatt Place Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today's multi-tasking traveler. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring distinct zones for sleep, work and play, and free flowing social spaces that offer seamless transitions from work to relaxation. With more than 430 locations globally, Hyatt Place hotels offer freshly prepared food around the clock, efficient service and differentiated experiences for World of Hyatt members. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 79 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

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