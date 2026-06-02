NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 2: The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) today announced that science teacher Soma Mandal from GD Goenka Public School, Delhi, is the global winner of the 2026 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards. In a close race with eight other regional winners from around the globe, Soma earned 40 percent of the public vote to become the first ever overall winner from India. The competition honours teachers' vital contribution to molding student futures, transforming lives, and equipping pupils with the skills needed for success in an increasingly complex world. With over 10 years' teaching experience, Soma is dedicated to embedding climate education within her science lessons, encouraging her learners to investigate environmental issues and design practical solutions through collaborative and inquiry-based learning.

With a master's degree in environmental science, she developed a climate-focused curriculum, in which she inspires students to emerge as confident agents of climate action and sustainable change. Winner's celebration In what Soma believed would be a straightforward acceptance of the South Asia regional award, the teacher's celebration took an unexpected turn when Rod Smith, Group Managing Director of International Education at Cambridge, announced that she had also won the global vote on a video call last week. Watch the surprise video here. Joined by her parents and brother, Soma arrived at Cambridge offices in New Delhi on 27th May where she was presented with the global award and a place on a Cambridge University Press & Assessment professional development online or virtual enrichment course of her choice.

Upon receiving her award, Soma Mandal said, "I never expected this - it came as a complete surprise and it's a moment I will never forget. Every day, I feel fortunate to be able to inspire the next generation through work I care so deeply about. In a time when climate anxiety is increasingly affecting young people, my aim is to transform concern into meaningful participation by empowering students with hope, resilience, leadership, and the confidence to contribute to sustainable change at both local and global levels. I truly believe our students can lead meaningful change for the planet. I'm deeply grateful to Cambridge for this recognition and for such a warm and memorable celebration."

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director of International Education at Cambridge, said, "It was a real pleasure to speak with Soma. Hearing her describe the climate-focused curriculum she has built, and the passion she brings to sustainability every day in her classroom, is inspiring and energising." Teachers like Soma show how education can equip young people with the knowledge, skills and confidence to tackle the world's most pressing challenges. We are proud to support her ongoing journey through our professional development opportunities, which form a key part of her overall prize. "At Cambridge, we believe that great teaching is rooted in continuous learning. Professional development is not a milestone, but a mindset - one that empowers teachers to keep evolving, refining their practice and delivering the very best outcomes for their learners. Congratulations Soma, thank you for the passion and drive you bring to teaching."

As a regional winner, Soma also won GBP 500 worth of books for her class and will also appear on a 'Thank you' page at the front of a range of new Cambridge textbooks, available to the public from November 2026. Now in its eighth year, the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards gives students, parents and peers the chance to nominate a current primary or secondary teacher for outstanding commitment to their students' education. To read more about Soma and view the videos documenting her win, go to dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/winner About Cambridge Cambridge University Press & Assessment is part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with over 10,000 schools in 160 countries to provide education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world. We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators. With internationally recognised qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive teaching support and continuing professional development, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

Learn more at www.cambridgeinternational.org (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)