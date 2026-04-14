VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14: Sankey Tank Project, Koochie Global today announced the launch of India's first self-powered open-air outdoor fitness gym infrastructure at Sankey Tank Park in Bengaluru, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The project, executed in collaboration with Bangalore West City Corporation (BWCC), was inaugurated by C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The fitness zone was formally unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Srihari Nataraj, India's Olympic Games swimmer, adding national sporting significance to the initiative. Self-Powered Fitness Technology The Krypton Cardio Series operates entirely on human kinetic energy, eliminating the need for electricity, batteries, or solar power. The equipment powers integrated digital displays that track calories, distance, time, and resistance in real time, while automatically adapting to user performance.

Full Gym Experience, Outdoors The Titan Strength Series is designed to replicate the experience of premium indoor gyms, offering a complete strength training ecosystem through ergonomically engineered, durable, and weather-resistant equipment suitable for high public usage in outdoor spaces. Public-Private Collaboration The Sankey Tank open gym installation reflects a progressive public-private collaborative model between Koochie Global and BWCC, designed to elevate civic amenities and enrich community spaces. National Rollout Koochie Global plans to scale this initiative across India: - Phase 1: 500 parks - Phase 2: 1,000 parks nationwide This rollout aims to significantly expand access to free, high-quality fitness infrastructure, supporting India's broader public health and "Fit India" vision.

Leadership Perspective "This is infrastructure for a healthier nation. With Titan and Krypton, we are bringing elite fitness experiences into open public spaces, free access to all, powered entirely by human energy," said Mr. Roben Dass, Chairman, Koochie Global. Inauguration Statement Speaking at the inauguration, C. N. Ashwath Narayan said: "We are delighted to see such world-class fitness infrastructure at Sankey Tank. We appreciate Koochie Global for bringing innovative, world-class technology-driven solutions that elevate public spaces and promote healthier lifestyles." About Koochie Global Koochie Global is a leading innovator in outdoor playground systems, outdoor fitness gyms, and safety flooring solutions, delivering world-class products that meet international safety and quality standards, including TUV certifications.

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