PRNewswire

Los Angeles (California) [US]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11: Krya Global Solutions, a provider of background screening and verification services, today announced the expansion of its operations in the United States, reinforcing its commitment to serving employers with locally delivered screening expertise backed by global operational capabilities.

The expansion includes a strengthened U.S. leadership team and an enhanced service portfolio designed to support organizations navigating increasingly complex hiring, compliance, and workforce risk management requirements.

Drawing on decades of industry experience, Krya Global Solutions provides a comprehensive range of background screening services, including criminal record checks, SSN trace, address history validation, education and employment verification, professional credential checks, reference verifications, motor vehicle record checks, credit reports, social media searches, E-Verify support, sanctions screening, drug testing, and occupational health screening services. The company's global delivery model combines local market expertise with dedicated in-house operations, enabling responsive support and scalable screening programs for organizations of all sizes.