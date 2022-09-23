Marks & Spencer partners with Tejasswi Prakash for their annual BraFit Awareness Campaign

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/PNN): Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash took to Instagram recently posting a very cryptic story hinting a breakup is on the cards. The diva's Instagram story was captioned: "I broke up because I danced."

No sooner than her story went live, social media platforms were flooded with speculated break-up rumours and wondering how her dance has led to a breakup. #TejasswiBrokeUp started trending on Twitter and her fans poured in with supportive comments.

Tejasswi then took to Instagram a day later to reveal 'the break-up dance challenge' via an innovative dance routine, curated by the popular lingerie expert Marks & Spencer, to increase awareness about the importance of wearing well-fitted bras.

Check the (https://www.instagram.com/p/CiztoWYrb79) Instagram video here.

A large segment of women in the country wear ill-fitted bras and knowing that, the brand has curated this dance with customized lyrics in a foot-tapping rap song style to catch the pulse of the youthful nation as part of their annual #TimetoBreakUp campaign. The lyrics and the dance act as an interesting aid to help women identify their bra fit in the comfort of their home.

Tejasswi Prakash talked about her partnership on her Instagram account "...the real concern is the ill-fitted bra that so many women wear, unknowingly, compromising their health. I am so proud to begin the break-up dance challenge with M & S that makes it super easy to identify the wrong fit!"

She opened the challenge to all women and encouraged them to discover if it's #TimeToBreakUp with ill-fit.

The challenge showed a simple dance step that can help women understand if they are wearing the right bra fit. The simple 4 step bra-fit routine includes:

1. A shoulder movement - that doesn't let that strap slide

2. The under band move - being the most important area for the right fit, one should only be able to pull the bra 4-5 cms away from the under band at the back

3. Bounce step - the cups should fully encase without causing spillage

4. Comfort Step - wires at the side should sit on the ribcage, and wires should not dig into the front

Women can access the expert bra fitting service at over 90 stores across India, to find their perfect bra fit and also avail of a 20 per cent* discount on their lingerie purchase thereafter.

