NewsVoir Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19: MSM Unify, the international education and workforce platform of MSM Global Education Private Limited, has been formally empanelled by APITCO Limited as a Training Provider and Consulting Firm. The empanelment agreement, executed on 20 May 2026 and valid for two years, authorises MSM Global Education to perform assignments across skill development, capacity building, professional training, and educational consultancy in partnership with APITCO. APITCO Limited is a Public Sector Undertaking incorporated in 1976 and promoted jointly by all-India financial institutions including IDBI, IFCI, and ICICI, along with state-level corporations APSFC and APIDC, and major commercial banks. As a multi-disciplinary Technical Consultancy Organisation, APITCO delivers project management, entrepreneurship development, skilling, livelihood promotion, and institutional strengthening assignments to central and state government departments, PSUs, development agencies, and multilateral funding bodies across India.

The empanelment positions MSM Unify to participate in India's government-led skilling ecosystem at a time when national data points to a significant workforce readiness gap. According to the India Skills Report 2026, prepared by ETS, CII, AICTE, AIU, and Taggd, overall graduate employability in India stands at 56.35 per cent. The Wheebox 2025 Employability Report estimated only 42.6 per cent of graduates were employable as of 2024, with 82 per cent of employers reporting difficulty finding right-fit talent, and a projected skilled workforce deficit of 47 to 49 million by 2027. The Skill India Mission, launched in 2015 with a mandate to train over 400 million Indians, remains the central policy driver for partnerships of this nature.

"India's skilling challenge is not a government problem alone. Closing a gap of this scale requires organisations with real delivery capability to operate inside the government framework and execute on the ground. APITCO has the institutional mandate and government relationships. MSM Unify brings programme architecture, technology infrastructure, and learner engagement expertise. This empanelment is a working partnership, not a ceremonial one, and we intend to treat it as such,"Sanjay Laul, Founder, MSM Unify. "Being empanelled with APITCO validates that MSM Unify's capabilities extend well beyond international student placement. We are here to contribute to India's workforce development in a measurable way, through programmes that serve learners, institutions, and the communities they belong to. We are committed to meeting APITCO's standards of delivery on every assignment we undertake."

Rajni Bhatla, Director, MSM Global Education Private Limited, "APITCO has consistently promoted sustainable development through skill enhancement, entrepreneurship, and capacity-building across India. MSM Unify's expertise in education delivery and workforce engagement is a natural complement to our implementation capabilities. We look forward to translating this empanelment into impactful, outcome-oriented programmes for learners and communities." M. Srinivas Rao, Chief Consultant (Operations and Strategy), APITCO Limited For MSM Unify, the APITCO empanelment represents a deliberate entry into India's B2G skilling architecture. The platform's primary business spans international student mobility and institutional partnerships across global markets. The APITCO channel extends its mandate to domestic workforce outcomes, creating a new B2G revenue stream aligned with India's public investment priorities in human capital development under the Skill India Mission and the National Education Policy 2020.

Only 4.1 per cent of India's workforce currently receives formal vocational training, compared to approximately 44 per cent across OECD countries. The NEP 2020 has set a target of raising India's Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education from 28 per cent to 50 per cent by 2035, with skilling embedded across formal education pathways. Partnerships between accredited private training providers and government-backed implementation agencies are a central mechanism for closing this gap. About MSM Unify MSM Unify is a comprehensive international education platform connecting students, educational institutions, recruitment partners, and industry stakeholders worldwide. Through technology-driven solutions and strategic partnerships, MSM Unify supports student mobility, institutional growth, career readiness, and workforce development across global markets. MSM Unify is part of the MSM Group (Laul Global), headquartered in Gurugram, India.

About APITCO Limited APITCO Limited is a premier Public Sector Undertaking incorporated in 1976 and headquartered at Parishrama Bhavanam, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad, Telangana. Promoted jointly by all-India financial institutions (IDBI, IFCI, ICICI), state-level corporations (APSFC, APIDC), and national commercial banks, APITCO provides technical, management, and development consultancy to government departments, PSUs, financial institutions, multilateral agencies, and the private sector. Its service portfolio spans project management, entrepreneurship development, skill enhancement, infrastructure advisory, livelihood promotion, and institutional strengthening across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)