HT Syndication Haryana (Gurugram) [India], June 25: NimbusPost, India's leading tech-enabled logistics platform for D2C brands, today announced the appointment of Ankit Sood as Chief Executive Officer. Ankit brings over 20 years of experience scaling high-growth businesses across logistics, consumer internet, and enterprise technology in India and APAC. He has held senior leadership roles across some of India's most recognised new-age companies including Shiprocket, Zomato, and OYO, leading businesses through rapid scale, international expansion, and technology transformation in PE and VC-backed environments. "Logistics operations for D2C brands today are fundamentally broken, often managing multiple courier partners, fragmented data streams, and manual processes that limit efficiency and growth. As the D2C logistics market matures, competitive advantage will come not from network breadth alone, but from intelligent products, AI-driven decision-making, and the ability to serve as a true growth partner for brands. NimbusPost is uniquely positioned to address these challenges at scale and help shape the future of logistics for digital-first businesses. I'm excited to join the company at this pivotal stage and be part of its next phase of growth," said Ankit Sood, CEO, NimbusPost.

"Ankit's deep experience across logistics, consumer internet, and technology businesses, combined with a strong track record of building and scaling high-growth organizations, makes him uniquely positioned to lead NimbusPost into its next phase. As the logistics landscape evolves, we are doubling down on innovation, AI-led intelligence, and customer-centric solutions, and Ankit's leadership will be instrumental in helping us create greater value for our customers, partners, and the broader D2C ecosystem." said, Amitava Saha, Founder & CEO, Xpressbees. Under Ankit's leadership, NimbusPost is accelerating investment in AI-powered logistics intelligence, a reimagined seller experience, and a new technology platform launching early next quarter, designed to make logistics a competitive advantage for India's growing D2C ecosystem.

NimbusPost serves over 1,00,000 brands and resellers across India through a multi-courier delivery network, cost-efficient warehousing, and a suite of value-added services. About NimbusPost NimbusPost is a shipping and fulfillment platform built for growing D2C brands. The platform unifies a multi-courier delivery network, zero-effort warehousing, AI-backed data decisioning, and plug-and-play value-added services -- giving brands a complete logistics arm that scales with them. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)