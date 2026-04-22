NewsVoir Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 22: Realistic Realtors hosted the Flex Cricket League (FCL) 2026 at Yug Sports, Sector 63A, Gurugram, bringing the flexible workspace ecosystem together. Envisioned as a first-of-its-kind corporate cricket tournament, the event created a setting where industry leaders could step beyond boardrooms and engage in a more organic, collaborative environment. The league saw participation from some of the most dynamic players in the coworking and managed office space segment, including Akasa Coworking, IncuSpaze, Innov8, Ofis Square, Realistic Realtors, Spring House, and The Office Pass. Each team brought its own perspective to the evolving workspace narrative, making the tournament a unique confluence of ideas, cultures, and competitive spirit.

Structured across knockout rounds, followed by semi-finals and a high-energy finale, the tournament culminated with Ofis Square emerging as the champions, marking a strong finish to a closely contested league. Mohit Batra, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors, said, "We congratulate Ofis Square on a well-deserved victory. The flexible workspace sector has evolved into a highly collaborative ecosystem, yet most interactions remain confined to formal settings. With the Flex Cricket League, our intent was to create a more intuitive and human layer of engagement, where relationships can develop beyond structured conversations." Gaurav Raj Mittal, Co-Founder & CEO Ofis Square added, "Winning the Flex Cricket League 2026 is a proud and memorable moment for our entire team. Beyond the trophy, what stood out was the spirit of collaboration and camaraderie that defined the tournament. Platforms like FCL go beyond competition; they help humanise an industry that often interacts within formal boundaries. It was refreshing to connect with peers in a more relaxed, high-energy setting, and initiatives like these play a meaningful role in strengthening relationships across the flexible workspace ecosystem."

At its core, the Flex Cricket League reflected a deeper industry reality: while the flexible workspace sector is driven by growth and performance, it is equally shaped by collaboration, trust, and informal networks. FCL created that space where businesses engaged not as competitors, but as a community. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)