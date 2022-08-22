Rental earnings a game changer on Alibaugh residential investments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Second home buys have seen exponential growth in the last three years and Alibaugh is poised to take its spot as the destination of choice for city dwellers looking to invest in a holiday home. Various factors are also working in Alibaugh's favour right now: The longest sea bridge, the Trans Harbour Link is projected to start by the end of 2023 cutting the commute time to half - which means approximately a one-hour thirty-minute drive from Colaba to the Madwa jetty - a dream for the driving enthusiast and family travel, as well as new hospitals, International Schools, additional RO-RO vessels and water taxi services, will further drive the prices in the area making it one of the most sought-after lifestyle destinations.

One of the most attractive developments in Alibaugh right now is Avas Living in Awas, which has the first mover advantage and provides attractive appreciation and yield-estimated appreciation in Awas is around 30-35 per cent in the next 3 years and more so with an already built villa complete with all the permissions. Avas Living also offers rental management which, according to current market trends, gives homeowners up to a projected 5 per cent rental yield that can be enjoyed with loved ones for generations to come. With this sort of operational ease, alleviating homeowners of managing rentals and the maintenance that goes along with it, optimising the second home as an income generator has never been more attractive.

The rental management format works on a percentage split with the lion's share going to the homeowner. Furthermore, Avas Living plans on giving a guaranteed return on rental investments. "Avas Living looks to give homeowners an assured rental yield of 2-3 per cent per year," confirms Founder and CEO, Aditya Kilachand, making an Avas villa purchase a lucrative and smart buy.

The luxury residential community which focuses on holistic wellness and features a state-of-the-art Wellness Center and Spa addresses the dual pain points faced by most villa owners when it comes to rentals: Screening of guests and maintaining the home. Right from promoting the villa, blocking dates for personal use to managing and screening all guests, the Avas Wellness Team looks after all the details making the rental experience simple and transparent with all details and booking visible on the Avas App.

When it comes to hospitality for homeowners and guests, the company has tied up with Araiya Anthology, founded by Amruda Nair, who will be looking after the hospitality management of the community and ensure the homes are well maintained and serviced. "We are pleased to be providing sophisticated second-home owners added peace of mind and a seamless ownership experience with the thoughtful integration of professional service, first-class design, hotel-inspired amenities, novel culinary concepts, and distinctive spa services," says the third-generation hotelier.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)