Shooting of Pia Bajpiee starrer Lost gets underway in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 6 (ANI/PNN): The shooting of the Hindi movie Lost, which stars actor Pia Bajpiee and is helmed by Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has commenced.
Pia has featured in several hit Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies and starred in Hindi movies such as Laal Rang and Mirza Juuliet. The shooting of her next Hindi venture, Lost, an intriguing thriller story, has begun in Kolkata.
Lost, which is backed by Namah Pictures and Zee Studious, will also feature Rahul Khanna and Tushar Pandey along with Pia.
"I have tried many things as an actor over the years, but nothing has touched me like Lost. Honestly speaking, I was looking for a script like Lost for a long time. It has an excellent storyline, and I said yes the moment it was narrated to me," says Pia.
The fact that Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is directing the movie was like the icing on the cake for Pia.
"I have wanted to work with Aniruddha Sir (Tony da) since the time I saw Pink. He is a very professional and cool person. The way he makes you understand the scenes and his expectations from you as an actor is simply brilliant," she says further.
Talking about the City of Joy, where the shooting is taking place, "I just loved the way Aniruddha Sir described Kolkata while narrating the script. The city has its own character, which drew me to it. After coming here, I have just fallen in love with the city and its wonderful people. Kolkata is famous for sweets, and I love sweets too, but I can't binge since I am shooting (laughs)."
Lost's shooting is expected to be completed in a few weeks, and it is targeted for a 2022 release.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
