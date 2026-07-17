VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17: SHRM India today concluded the inaugural edition of SHRM UnConference26, its first learning-centric, participant-led gathering, held on July 15-16, 2026, at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad. The two-day event brought together over 800 HR and business leaders, 100+ CXOs, 80+ industry experts, and 50+ innovation partners to reimagine the future of work through collaborative dialogue and action. Breaking away from traditional conference formats, SHRM UnConference26 featured 30+ immersive sessions, including interactive discussions, workshops, debates, and networking experiences, empowering participants to actively shape conversations on the future of work. The second and concluding day of the conference focused on purpose-driven leadership, authenticity, sustainability, career evolution, and inclusive workplaces, highlighting how human-centered leadership remains critical in an AI-enabled future.

After a curtain raiser on mindfulness, one of the day's standout sessions, "Shadow a Leader. Then Rethink Leadership." brought together Pavitra Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer & Vice President, PepsiCo India & South Asia, Shiv Kumar, Former Senior Director - Academic and Student Affairs, Indian School of Business (ISB), and Mayank Agarwal, CEO, Mekins Industries. The session explored leadership through three distinct perspectives - the executive, the academia facilitator, and the emerging leader - challenging conventional assumptions about authority, influence, and organizational impact. Addressing the long-term responsibilities of today's leaders, Prasiddhi Singh, Gen Alpha climate leader, UNICEF Youth Advocate, AI builder, author, and social entrepreneur, delivered an inspiring keynote titled "Legacy Is the New KPI: A Gen Alpha Climate Leader's View from the Boardroom of 2050." She urged organizations to integrate sustainability into business strategy and leadership decision-making, reminding delegates that future generations will ultimately judge leaders by the legacy they leave behind. The conference also featured an engaging Hot Seat conversation with Apsara Reddy, senior journalist and politician, who addressed questions from participants on leadership, diversity, public discourse, and navigating change with authenticity. In a compelling leadership conversation, G V Prasad, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, reflected on "What Do I Find Delightful in a Leader / Colleague," emphasizing empathy, curiosity, integrity, and trust as the defining qualities that enable organizations to thrive amid constant disruption.

Career mobility and workforce evolution took center stage during the Point Counterpoint debate, "5 Jobs in 10 Years: Chaos or Career Capital?", moderated by Pranjal Sharma, Board Advisor, Author, and Member, SHRM India Conferences & Council. Joining him were Suresh Anubolu, CHRO, Aragen Life Sciences, and Pragya Singh, Director - People Partner, McDonald's, who debated whether professionals should prioritize career stability or embrace frequent transitions to build future-ready capabilities. The conference concluded with an engaging fireside conversation, "Conversations Beyond Labels," featuring acclaimed actor, writer, and activist Kalki Koechlin alongside Raj Nayak, Founder & Managing Director, House of Cheer Networks. The session encouraged leaders to move beyond stereotypes and embrace authenticity, inclusion, and empathy as essential qualities for building workplaces where individuals can bring their whole selves to work.

The event also celebrated innovation and participation through the launch of SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2026, UnVeiling Awards and the Champions Trophy for recognizing ideas, collaboration, and meaningful contribution that emerged throughout the two-day experience. Commenting on the successful conclusion of the conference, Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said: "SHRM UnConference26 reinforced that the future of leadership and learning is participative, collaborative, and deeply human. Over the past two days, leaders came together to challenge ideas, share experiences, and co-create solutions for the workplace of tomorrow." Across both days, SHRM UnConference26 reinforced that the future of work cannot be shaped through one-way conversation. Instead, it demands collective intelligence, diverse perspectives, and the willingness to challenge established norms. By creating a space where every participant could contribute, question, and collaborate, the inaugural edition successfully reimagined how the HR and business community learns together.

About SHRM India SHRM India is part of SHRM, the world's largest HR professional society, representing nearly 340,000 members across 180+ countries. SHRM is committed to empowering people and workplaces by advancing HR as a profession, fostering inclusive workplaces, and equipping leaders with the knowledge and tools to navigate the evolving world of work. Through conferences, research, certifications, thought leadership, and community engagement, SHRM India continues to shape the future of work across the region. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)