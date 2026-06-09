VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: The BC Jindal Foundation, the social arm of the BC Jindal Group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, has announced an allocation of Rs 43 crore for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects across India in FY27. The funding will drive initiatives focused on healthcare, skill development, animal welfare, nutrition support, and community development.

BC Jindal Group is broadening its footprint across Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, and Maharashtra through its Foundation. These efforts are expected to directly impact approximately 3 lakh people in FY26-27.

"The corporate social responsibility initiatives that we have undertaken so far and plan to further implement under the guidance of Shri Shyam Sunder Jindal in FY27 reflect our commitment towards sustainability. As a responsible organization, we will continue to expand our projects while complementing the Government of India's agenda of achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," said a BC Jindal Group spokesperson.