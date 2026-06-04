PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], June 4: SynaXG, Aethertek, and Metanoia today announced the industry's powered end-to-end AI-RAN-enabled FR2 5G network solution, integrating SynaXG's AI-RAN Central Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) software running on Nvidia DGX Spark AI servers with Metanoia and Aethertek's advanced FR2 radio platform.

The solution delivers a fully integrated AI-RAN architecture combining cloud-native RAN intelligence, high-performance FR2 radio technology, and accelerated deployment capabilities for OEM and ODM partners.

"Metanoia is our premier radio technology partner for both FR1 and FR2 solutions," said Xin Huang, CEO of SynaXG. "By working closely with Metanoia, our CU/DU solutions for AI-RAN are fully pre-integrated with Metanoia reference platforms. This provides out-of-the-box pre-integration for advanced features such as Zero-Touch Provisioning, FR2 beam steering, and NR-DC to all of Metanoia's ODMs customers, greatly enabling their TTM by using Metanoia's semi-turnkey SDK."