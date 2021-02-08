The Tribal Box - A talent and learning platform that helps you achieve your dreams!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/Connect360 PR): The Tribal Box is a talent and learning platform. It is a melting pot for all talents to come together to be appreciated and recognised. Here, you can narrate your real life story and showcase your talents to the world in a unique way. With Tribal Box, you can take a leap of faith towards your dreams.

On the hunt for natural and unique talents, the team met Naina Maithani, a connoisseur of abstract art from the busy city of Bangalore. Naina's art was highly praised among friends and family but was still unknown to the world until she met The Tribal Box team.

Naina is a self-taught artist who has been practising abstract art for the last 10 years. But her love for abstract art was masked behind her 9 to 5 corporate job. During the country-wide economic crisis of 2009, Naina lost her job. But one closed door opened up a new path towards her dreams. Deep down Naina knew that she didn't want to get stuck in the rut of a 9 to 5 again and wanted to pursue something that would make her happy. She rekindled her passion for Abstract Art. Her love for her art gave her the motivation to take this up full-time and it was during her visit to Vietnam that she found her true calling.

Naina found her mentor in Vietnam, Tran Viet Son who helped her groom her art by bestowing his professional colors and supplies upon her. Through this, he put Naina's passion and dedication towards the art to test. Tran Viet Son said "If you have this spark then I'll start off teaching you". For a month, she poured her heart and soul into practising abstract art. It was a proud moment for Naina when her teacher Tran showcased her work in his art gallery and an Australian tourist bought it.

That was the first time Naina earned something from her art. This was when she knew that she wanted to convert her passion into a full-time profession.

Talking about her love for art and how her passion gave meaning to her life, Naina Maithani, an abstract artist, said, "Even after I was back from Vietnam to Bangalore, one thing I knew for sure that I am not leaving art. In Bangalore, I visited some famous art galleries and presented my work to them. One art exhibit director liked two of the paintings I made in Vietnam and allowed me to exhibit them in the show. And luckily enough, I sold both of them. After this, there was no stopping. Now, 10 years down the line, I have my work displayed in Bangalore's KYNKYNY Art Gallery. I can connect with people through my artwork. Even during my workshops, I make people understand that abstract art is a form that comes from the heart. While painting, I go with my intuition, and those knives and palettes give a story to my art."

She further added, "The Tribal Box-(https://www.thetribalbox.com) has shown the trust and faith and in my talent. It gave me a platform to showcase my art to the world and the confidence which inspired many people to paint by the talk I gave in May 2020. To paint is one thing but to be able to express the story behind the work or the inspiration behind the work is another. This genuine and unique platform has given voice to my work and helped me share my knowledge about the subject with the world."

During her journey, Naina has interacted and exhibited with many well-known artists across India such as Milind Nayak, Gurudas Shenoy, Jasu Raval, Subramanian Gopalsamy , Praveen Kumar, Ganapathi Hedge, Basuki Dasgupta and many more.

This beautiful story behind Naina's art was captured by The Tribal Box. The team not only believes in showcasing your talent and achievement to the world in a unique way but also gets you involved and connected with the people whose stories they tell.

Talking passionately about the platform Sanghamitra Khatu, Founder and Marketing Director The Tribal Box said, "The Tribal Box is like a friend you can have for life. We help you tell your story and provide you with a platform that gives the right kind of exposure and help you interact with our viewers. We help connect people to mutually benefit each other's lives. We all grow together and help each other achieve their life goals".

She further added, "We are a talent and learning platform which believes that every person has a different role to play in the progress of our country. Our objective is that people find their calling and follow their dreams and we are willing to partner them in this journey of life."

The Tribal Box has covered more than 300 stories so far and every day they connect with more people from all walks of life.

This story is provided by Connect360 PR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Connect360 PR)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)