Three-day Live Music Festival 'Utsaah MahaUtsav' Presented by LIC Organised

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaFor the first time ever, Utsaah #spreadinghappiness, a concept showcasing Indian Culture online, will be beaming LIVE from the STUDIO to give viewers an enhanced Magical experience. Titled Maha Ustav, presented by LIC of India, this is a brainchild of Durga Jasraj, Founder of Art and Artistes.

The special 3 part series commences on Jan 25 features Jasrangi Jugalbandi by Young Maestros Ankita Joshi and Krishna Bongane. On Jan 27th is a flute Duet featuring Maestro Shashank Subramaniam and Maestro Pravin Godkhindi, with Young Maestro Ojas Adhiya on the Tabla. On Jan 29th will be a Sufi Recital by Super Star Prodigy Sneha Shankar. The livestream will begin at 8 p.m. IST on the Facebook page of Durga Jasraj and Art and Artistes, and the Youtube channel of Art and Artistes.

Durga Jasraj, Founder of Art And Artistes, said, "We see this as a great opportunity in spreading Indian Music across the globe thus greatly enhance the reach and penetration to a whole new level. We have been showcasing this rich diversity and variety of genres of Indian Music and Dance in a contemporary manner that will make for a highly engaged and loyal fan base. The program has helped spread hope, positivity and cheer in challenging times, and hence #spreadinghappiness."

The hugely popular Utsaah series feature engaging conversations with Durga Jasraj followed by a LIVE performance by the musicians. Durga further added, "It is not a coincidence that the Utsaah - Maha Utsav has come together in the week of my Bapuji and Guru Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji's 91st birthday which falls on 28th January. It is truly his blessings. We are truly grateful to LIC for partnering with Utsaah. We are extremely thankful to all the Artistes who have participated so far and the music loving audience who call themselves Utsaah Parivaar for making Utsaah an emotional support for one another."

Utsaah as a concept was conceived during the lockdown and started on March 22, 2020, not just as a run of the mill musical performance, but bring in the artists, and enable real-time interaction for the audiences, insta-live for chat and FB live for a performance, so that it would not only be engaging but allow the audiences to interact too. People at home could unwind beyond the normal and engage in something meaningful. Having completed over 225 episodes, Utsaah with a set of loyal followers has become a household name. The cumulative impressions of the show Utsaah on FB alone has crossed 5 billion across the world!!

AAA is the 1st multi-media Indian Music Company, specializing in Conceiving, Producing, & Marketing Indian music content across mass media platforms, founded by acclaimed music producer and television personality Durga Jasraj and led by Neeraj Jaitly. AAA specializes in designing & presenting Indian Music & Culture in a contemporary manner, appealing to the next generation of music lovers. Some of our project IPs, viz. Indian Music Academy Awards, Tiranga, Panchtatva, Jai Hind, Jalsa, U & I Jugalbandis, Golden Voice Golden Years, 8 Prahar, and many others are showcased across various mediums.

AAA has produced more than 500 Live Concerts worldwide and 35 Television programs for leading GECs (Star, Sony, Zee, DD, etc.), regional TV channels, as well as for global TV networks. AAA is also the pioneer in providing music content for in-flight entertainment on 17 International airlines. Having worked with more than 16,000 Musicians across more than 250 Indian Music Genres, AAA holds 3 Limca Book Records.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)