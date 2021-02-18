Trident Limited bags first prize at FICCI Water Awards 2020

You would like to read
- Trident Texofab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- FICCI-FLO announces 'Game Changers', an award show for women entrepreneurs, in collaboration with India Network
- Branch announces the 2020 Mobile Growth Awards finalists
- Trident issues CPs worth Rs 50 cr; stock hits 52-week high
- Trident gains after Q3 PAT zooms 200% YoY
New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Trident Limited, a leading player in Home Textiles globally, has been awarded the Joint First Prize at FICCI Water Awards 2020 in the category of 'Industrial Water Use Efficiency.'
The FICCI Water Awards were launched to promote awareness, policy advocacy, sharing of best practices and thought leadership in the area of water use efficiency.
Deepak Nanda, Managing Director, Trident Limited said, "We are elated to accept this award. The award not only recognizes our efforts towards sustainable manufacturing practices especially water conservation but also motivates us to do more and better every day. There is no doubt that this is the need of the hour, and we hope that this recognition encourages more organisations to deploy responsible manufacturing processes like water balance and zero liquid discharge system."
The award is instituted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, (FICCI), a professionally run apex business organization in India. Trident Limited has been chosen for this award for the measures undertaken for the establishment of water-efficient machinery, zero liquid discharge system, kaizen implementation, rainwater harvesting, etc.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor