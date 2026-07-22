Not long ago, the goal was to get AI up and running. Organisations launched pilots, experimented with generative AI and explored new ways to improve productivity, customer engagement and decision-making. Today, that phase is giving way to a more practical challenge. How do you take AI beyond a handful of successful use cases and deploy it across the enterprise - without costs and complexity growing just as quickly? It’s a question many business leaders are now confronting. Building an AI model is only the beginning. The real test lies in running it reliably, securely and efficiently every day, across thousands - or even millions - of interactions.

The real cost of AI begins after deployment Much of the attention around AI has focused on model development and training. Yet once a model is deployed, the economics change. Every prompt submitted by an employee, every customer query answered by a virtual assistant and every AI-generated recommendation depends on inferencing - the process of applying a trained model to produce a response. Unlike training, which happens periodically, inferencing is continuous. It becomes part of everyday business operations, consuming infrastructure resources with every interaction. As AI adoption expands, so does the demand on the underlying infrastructure. Industry analysts project the AI inference infrastructure market to grow from US$5 billion in 2024 to US$48.8 billion by 2030, reflecting how quickly organisations are moving from experimentation to production. At the same time, enterprises are paying closer attention to the cost of every AI interaction, including the infrastructure resources required to process each token generated by large language models.

Why scaling AI is not just about adding more infrastructure Scaling AI sounds straightforward - deploy more models, support more users and expand AI across more business functions. In practice, every new deployment introduces another layer of complexity. As workloads grow, organisations must manage GPU utilisation, memory bandwidth, network latency and data movement more efficiently. If these resources are not balanced, the infrastructure costs can rise while hardware remains underutilised. Performance may suffer, even as investment increases. The challenge becomes even greater when AI spans multiple environments. Some applications benefit from the elasticity of the public cloud, while others need to remain on-premises to meet security, compliance or performance requirements. Increasingly, enterprises are also moving inferencing closer to where data is created through edge deployments, reducing latency for time-sensitive workloads.

The result is an infrastructure landscape that is far more distributed and complex than many organisations anticipated when they began their AI journey. A smarter approach to scaling AI As enterprise AI matures, organisations are becoming more selective about where the workloads run. Rather than treating every AI application as a cloud-first deployment, many are adopting hybrid strategies that match workloads to the environments best suited to their performance, compliance and cost requirements. High-volume inferencing, latency-sensitive applications and data-intensive workloads each have different operational needs. Choosing the right execution environment helps improve utilisation while avoiding unnecessary infrastructure expenditure. The emergence of smaller language models (SLMs) is also reshaping the equation. For many enterprise use cases, these models can deliver the required business outcomes while consuming significantly fewer computational resources than larger foundation models. That makes them an increasingly attractive option for organisations looking to scale AI responsibly.

The goal is no longer to run AI everywhere. It is to run the right AI, in the right place, for the right business outcome. Turning complexity into operational advantage Technology, however, is only part of the solution. As AI environments become more distributed, organisations also need a consistent way to deploy, monitor and optimise infrastructure across cloud, on-premises and edge environments. Without that visibility, operational complexity can quickly outweigh the benefits of scaling AI. Lenovo's hybrid AI strategy addresses this challenge through an integrated portfolio that spans AI workstations, ThinkEdge platforms, ThinkSystem infrastructure and cloud-scale deployments. Supported by Lenovo XClarity One, organisations can manage AI infrastructure more consistently across distributed environments while improving operational visibility and control.

Lenovo complements this infrastructure with advisory, implementation and managed services that help organisations optimise model selection, improve inference efficiency and simplify AI operations throughout the deployment lifecycle. Backed by a broad AI ecosystem, this approach enables enterprises to move beyond isolated pilots and build AI environments designed for long-term growth. From experimentation to enterprise impact For many organisations, the AI pilot has already proved what is possible. The next challenge is turning that promise into a sustained business value. Success won't be measured by the number of AI models an organisation develops. It will depend on how efficiently those models can operate every day - supporting employees, serving customers and generating insights without placing unnecessary strain on infrastructure or budgets.