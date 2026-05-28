PinSec.AI the AI-native financial services venture backed by the FPL Group, has secured ₹5 crore in seed funding from a select group of HNI investors. The funding round remains active and highlights growing confidence in the company’s long-term vision. The firm aims to build a technology-led investment ecosystem focused on India’s rapidly expanding financial market. The fresh capital will support technology development, compliance preparation, senior hiring, and regional expansion. The company is strengthening its conversational AI systems while also expanding teams across quantitative research and investment advisory operations. Expansion activities will target major wealth centres along with emerging Tier-2 markets.

India’s organised investment sector continues witnessing strong momentum. Industry projections estimate the market could touch USD 286.91 billion by 2030. The company believes changing investor behaviour across the southern region is creating strong opportunities for digital-first financial platforms. Investors are gradually moving beyond traditional assets such as gold and real estate toward structured investment solutions. Sai Krishna Sekar, CEO and Founder, stated that the business was created to support this ongoing shift. According to him, the region already possesses strong capital strength, disciplined investors, and rising technology adoption, creating ideal conditions for next-generation financial platforms. The venture operates under the legacy of the FPL Group of Companies, a diversified Indian conglomerate with more than thirty-five years of entrepreneurial experience. Although supported by the group, the company functions independently while adopting decades of operational knowledge and business expertise. The platform also received recognition through its inclusion in the Forbes Select 200 list during 2025.

The company’s long-term roadmap extends beyond quantitative investing. By 2030, leadership aims to establish a full-service AI-led financial ecosystem. Future plans include portfolio services, advisory solutions, alternative investment products, and eventually a licensed asset management structure. Executives have also set a target of reaching USD 1 billion in assets under management before 2030. In the near term, the company plans to launch its conversational AI advisory platform for institutional and retail participants. Preparations are also underway for regulated portfolio offerings and digital investment services designed to strengthen investor engagement and broaden market reach beyond HNI clients. Leadership also sees strong growth opportunities across Tier-2 cities including Trichy, Coimbatore, Kochi, Vizag, and Mysuru. Rising digital literacy and increasing awareness around organised investing are expected to drive future participation from these regions.

Technology remains central to the organisation’s strategy. Development efforts currently include voice-based portfolio customisation, vernacular advisory support, and AI-enabled estate planning solutions. Leadership additionally plans to introduce community-focused investment initiatives designed specifically for women participants, a segment considered increasingly influential in future wealth creation. The organisation follows what it describes as a “70:30 Phygital Model,” where most reporting, execution, and personalisation remain AI-driven, while experienced advisors continue handling critical consultations and sensitive financial discussions. Leadership believes this approach aligns closely with regional investor culture, where trust, discretion, and disciplined long-term investing remain highly valued. Sai Krishna Sekar added that the market has long required a financial institution capable of understanding regional language, culture, and investor aspirations. He stated that the company aims to combine advanced technology with the trust-driven approach traditionally valued by Indian families.

MEDIA CONTACT Communications Team, PinSec.AI Email: contact@pinsec.ai Web: www.pinsec.ai