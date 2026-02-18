Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Namibia will bank on JJ Smuts and Gerhard Erasmus to pull off an upset win against giants Pakistan today

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:57 PM IST

Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will determine who claims the last Super 8 position. Pakistan need a win to advance, but their inconsistent batting has raised concerns after a disappointing outing against India.
 
Salman Ali Agha will hope senior batter Babar Azam anchors the innings, while openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub must avoid another early collapse. The middle order has failed to convert starts into match-winning totals, leaving Pakistan vulnerable in pressure moments.
 
Bowling remains another talking point, with Shaheen Shah Afridi yet to hit peak form. However, Saim Ayub’s three-wicket haul in the previous match offered some optimism. Namibia, although already eliminated, have shown tactical discipline throughout the tournament.
 
 
Gerhard Erasmus’ off-spin could exploit Colombo’s conditions, and JJ Smuts’ left-arm pace adds variation early on. If Namibia can restrict Pakistan to a modest total today, they could create a tense, low-scoring contest.  Check all the live updates of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Namibia match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 18.
 
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

