Pakistan vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Namibia will bank on JJ Smuts and Gerhard Erasmus to pull off an upset win against giants Pakistan today
Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will determine who claims the last Super 8 position. Pakistan need a win to advance, but their inconsistent batting has raised concerns after a disappointing outing against India.
Salman Ali Agha will hope senior batter Babar Azam anchors the innings, while openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub must avoid another early collapse. The middle order has failed to convert starts into match-winning totals, leaving Pakistan vulnerable in pressure moments.
Bowling remains another talking point, with Shaheen Shah Afridi yet to hit peak form. However, Saim Ayub’s three-wicket haul in the previous match offered some optimism. Namibia, although already eliminated, have shown tactical discipline throughout the tournament.
Gerhard Erasmus’ off-spin could exploit Colombo’s conditions, and JJ Smuts’ left-arm pace adds variation early on. If Namibia can restrict Pakistan to a modest total today, they could create a tense, low-scoring contest. Check all the live updates of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Namibia match here
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.
Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 18.
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
