Farhan becomes the second Pakistan player to score ton in T20 World Cup

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the record books during Match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday, when he became only the second player from Pakistan to score a century in a T20 World Cup match.

Before Farhan, only Ahmeda Shazad had a triple-digit score to his name for the men in green — 111 runs in 96 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur back in 2014.

Farhan came out to open the innings after Pakistan skipper Slamna Agha won the toss and opted to bat first. He took 57 balls to reach the three-digit mark with the help of 11 fours and four sixes. Farhan is now also only the third batter after Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Canada’s Yuvraj to score a ton this edition. (more to follow)