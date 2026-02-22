England vs Sri Lanka: Pallekele hourly weather forecast & rain prediction

The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to continue today with England taking on Sri Lanka in a Group 2 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. Sri Lanka will try to bank on home advantage, while England will draw confidence from their 3-0 T20I series win earlier this year at this very venue.

However, along with their own performance, England and Sri Lanka will also be watchful of the Pallekele weather on Sunday, as the early forecast suggested heavy rain during the match.

Notably, the first Super 8 match of Group 2 between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday was also washed out due to rain.

Pallekele weather forecast for Saturday

The weather in Pallekele for the England and Sri Lanka match is expected to be marred by rain. The day started with light passing showers but is expected to worsen as time passes.

According to AccuWeather, rain is expected to play a significant role in Pallekele on match day, with wet weather likely to begin around 1 PM IST. Forecasts indicate increasing chances of showers through the afternoon, with steady rain predicted between 2 PM and 5 PM, which could interrupt play during key phases of the game.

While conditions may briefly turn cloudy in the early evening, thunderstorms are again expected later at night, suggesting a stop-start contest is possible. Overall, persistent rain threats and high humidity levels could make it a challenging day for an uninterrupted Super 8 clash.

What happens if the England vs Sri Lanka match gets washed away?

If the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is washed out on Sunday, both sides will share one point each, putting all four teams in Super 8 Group 2 tied at one point each.