NZ vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

With a place in the semi-finals at stake, both sides will be eager to strengthen their position in the knockout race. New Zealand will take on Pakistan in Match 41 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha wins the toss and elects to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Salman: We gonna bat first. Fakhar is playing and Nafay is not playing. We have to play our A game. Santner: We have 3 changes. Ish Sodhi is back and Lockie is back as well. Should be entertaining, they got some good spinners.

Pakistan head into the fixture on the back of a steady turnaround in form. After an inconsistent start to the tournament, they secured qualification with improved displays in the group phase. Their bowling attack, particularly the spin department, has been central to their campaign. The batters at the top of the order have also begun to find rhythm, providing the side with greater stability.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have been one of the more consistent teams in the competition. Their top order has laid strong foundations in most matches, while the bowlers have delivered disciplined performances under pressure. The Black Caps have suffered just one defeat so far, against South Africa, and won their other three games.

